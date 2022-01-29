Wolverines 6, Badgers 2: Three stars and three key plays from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss to No. 4 Michigan

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team had a second-period lead evaporate as No. 4 Michigan completed a sweep with a 6-2 victory on Saturday at the Kohl Center.

UW, which has lost four in a row, fell to nine games under .500 for the first time since the end of the 2015-16 season, Mike Eaves' last as coach.

The Badgers also have allowed at least five goals in three straight games of one season for the first time in the Tony Granato coaching era. The last time was the 2015-16 season.

Three stars

No. 3: Mark Estapa had two assists for Michigan.

No. 2: Erik Portillo made 38 saves for the Wolverines.

No. 1: Ethan Edwards put the Wolverines in front in the first period and was plus-2 with six shots on goal.

Three key plays

The Badgers took a 2-1 lead in the second period when Dominick Mersch carried the puck into the zone and fired through two defenders. His shot rang in off the left post just 71 seconds after Jesper Peltonen tied the game for UW.

Jimmy Lambert had tons of time and space in the left circle to give Michigan a 3-2 lead with 11:42 left in the middle period. UW defenseman Corson Ceulemans was backed off and down for a block when Lambert shot through him.

Michigan extended its lead to 4-2 in the second period when Brendan Brisson turned and fired through an Anthony Kehrer sliding block from between the circles. It was the fourth goal on 15 shots for the Wolverines.

Up next

The Badgers play at No. 12 Ohio State at 6 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team tries to avoid a four-game losing streak when it hosts No. 4 Michigan on Saturday at the Kohl Center (8:04 p.m., BTN, FoxSports.com, 1310 AM). Here are five pregame notes and the lines:

Changes: Badgers sophomore goalie Cameron Rowe is starting for the first time in 12 games — since Nov. 27 — after Jared Moe was pulled from his third straight game in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Wolverines. Luke LaMaster enters UW's defensive corps in place of Daniel Laatsch, who was injured in Friday's game.

Reply: The Badgers answered a 3-0 loss at Michigan on Oct. 28 with a 4-2 victory the next night. UW was much better in front of both nets in that second game, something it will be looking to duplicate Saturday.

Sputtering: The Badgers are 12-20-6 against Michigan in the Big Ten era (starting in 2013-14). They're 2-8 in the last 10 games against the Wolverines.

Probe: Michigan's program is under investigation by a Washington, D.C., law firm for attempting to hide COVID-19 cases last season, MLive and the Ann Arbor News reported Saturday. Among the other allegations revealed in a letter from WilmerHale law firm are a "toxic work environment" for female staff members and coach Mel Pearson retaliating against a player for raising concerns about team culture.

Returning: The Badgers are recognizing members of their 1972, 1977, 1982 and 1992 Frozen Four teams with a representative of each joining the team during pregame introductions.

Badgers (8-16-3, 4-10-1-2 Big Ten)

Forwards

Jack Gorniak - Brock Caufield - Zach Urdahl

Carson Bantle - Tarek Baker - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Max Johnson

Liam Malmquist - Ryder Donovan - Sam Stange / Brayden Morrison

Defensemen

Luke LaMaster - Anthony Kehrer

Tyler Inamoto - Corson Ceulemans

Jesper Peltonen - Josh Ess

Goaltenders

Cameron Rowe

Jared Moe

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Caden Brown, F Owen Lindmark (injured), D Daniel Laatsch (injured), D Shay Donovan, D Mike Vorlicky (injured), D Luke Martin (ill).

Wolverines (20-7-1, 11-3-0-3)

Forwards

Michael Pastujov - Matty Beniers - Philippe Lapointe

Mark Estapa - Thomas Bordeleau - Brendan Brisson

Dylan Duke - Johnny Beecher - Mackie Samoskevich

Garrett Van Wyhe - Jimmy Lambert - Nolan Moyle

Jay Keranen

Defensemen

Jacob Truscott - Luke Hughes

Ethan Edwards - Nick Blankenburg

Jack Summers - Keaton Pehrson

Goaltenders

Erik Portillo

Noah West

Jack Leavy

Officials

Referees: Tony Czech and Brett DesRosiers.

Linesmen: Matt Gerlach and Jonathan Sladek.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.