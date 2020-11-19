Wolverines 5, Badgers 2: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss to No. 6 Michigan

Michigan scored three goals in the final 5:22 of the second period to turn a deficit into a two-goal lead, and the sixth-ranked Wolverines defeated the No. 14 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team 5-2 on Thursday at LaBahn Arena.
Three stars
No. 3: Linus Weissbach scored his second goal of the season to give the Badgers some life early in the third period.
No. 2: Strauss Mann made 26 saves for Michigan, including a breakaway stop on Cole Caufield's attempt for a 2-0 UW lead.
No. 1: Michael Pastujov scored twice for the Wolverines.
Up next
The Badgers and the Wolverines play Game 2 at 6 p.m. Friday.
Pregame
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team plays its first game in its pandemic home of LaBahn Arena when it hosts No. 6 Michigan on Friday (6 p.m., Fox Sports Wisconsin, FoxSportsGo.com, 1310 AM).
It's the first of six scheduled Badgers games in an 11-day span. If all are completed, it would be the first time UW has gone through that many regular-season contests in 11 days since 1968.
Without center Dylan Holloway, who's away at Canada's World Junior Championship evaluation camp, the Badgers have moved Brock Caufield to center between Roman Ahcan and Sam Stange.
See the full lineup below the live blog.
Badgers (2-0, 2-0 Big Ten)
Forwards
Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield
Roman Ahcan - Brock Caufield - Sam Stange
Dominick Mersch - Tarek Baker - Mathieu De St. Phalle
Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Ryder Donovan
Jason Dhooghe
Defensemen
Tyler Inamoto - Ty Emberson
Josh Ess - Anthony Kehrer
Jesper Peltonen - Mike Vorlicky
Goaltenders
Robbie Beydoun
Cameron Rowe
Ben Garrity
Scratches: F Dylan Holloway, D Luke LaMaster, D Shay Donovan
Wolverines (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten)
Forwards
Michael Pastujov - Johnny Beecher - Nick Granowicz
Brendan Brisson - Thomas Bordeleau - Jimmy Lambert
Eric Ciccolini - Garrett Van Wyhe - Nolan Moyle
Kent Johnson - Matty Beniers - Jack Becker
Luke Morgan
Defensemen
Cam York - Keaton Pehrson
Owen Power - Nick Blankenburg
Jay Keranen OR Jack Summers - Jacob Truscott
Goaltenders
Strauss Mann
Erik Portillo
Officials
Referees: Colin Kronforst and David Marcotte
Linesmen: Jonathan Sladek and Dan Cohen
