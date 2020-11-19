Wolverines 5, Badgers 2: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss to No. 6 Michigan

Michigan scored three goals in the final 5:22 of the second period to turn a deficit into a two-goal lead, and the sixth-ranked Wolverines defeated the No. 14 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team 5-2 on Thursday at LaBahn Arena.

Three stars

No. 3: Linus Weissbach scored his second goal of the season to give the Badgers some life early in the third period.

No. 2: Strauss Mann made 26 saves for Michigan, including a breakaway stop on Cole Caufield's attempt for a 2-0 UW lead.

No. 1: Michael Pastujov scored twice for the Wolverines.

Up next

The Badgers and the Wolverines play Game 2 at 6 p.m. Friday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team plays its first game in its pandemic home of LaBahn Arena when it hosts No. 6 Michigan on Friday (6 p.m., Fox Sports Wisconsin, FoxSportsGo.com, 1310 AM).