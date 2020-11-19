 Skip to main content
Wolverines 5, Badgers 2: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss to No. 6 Michigan
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Michigan scored three goals in the final 5:22 of the second period to turn a deficit into a two-goal lead, and the sixth-ranked Wolverines defeated the No. 14 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team 5-2 on Thursday at LaBahn Arena.

Three stars

No. 3: Linus Weissbach scored his second goal of the season to give the Badgers some life early in the third period.

No. 2: Strauss Mann made 26 saves for Michigan, including a breakaway stop on Cole Caufield's attempt for a 2-0 UW lead.

No. 1: Michael Pastujov scored twice for the Wolverines.

Up next

The Badgers and the Wolverines play Game 2 at 6 p.m. Friday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team plays its first game in its pandemic home of LaBahn Arena when it hosts No. 6 Michigan on Friday (6 p.m., Fox Sports Wisconsin, FoxSportsGo.com, 1310 AM).

It's the first of six scheduled Badgers games in an 11-day span. If all are completed, it would be the first time UW has gone through that many regular-season contests in 11 days since 1968.

Without center Dylan Holloway, who's away at Canada's World Junior Championship evaluation camp, the Badgers have moved Brock Caufield to center between Roman Ahcan and Sam Stange.

See the full lineup below the live blog.

Badgers (2-0, 2-0 Big Ten)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Roman Ahcan - Brock Caufield - Sam Stange

Dominick Mersch - Tarek Baker - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Ryder Donovan

Jason Dhooghe

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Ty Emberson

Josh Ess - Anthony Kehrer

Jesper Peltonen - Mike Vorlicky

Goaltenders

Robbie Beydoun

Cameron Rowe

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Dylan Holloway, D Luke LaMaster, D Shay Donovan

Wolverines (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

Forwards

Michael Pastujov - Johnny Beecher - Nick Granowicz

Brendan Brisson - Thomas Bordeleau - Jimmy Lambert

Eric Ciccolini - Garrett Van Wyhe - Nolan Moyle

Kent Johnson - Matty Beniers - Jack Becker

Luke Morgan

Defensemen

Cam York - Keaton Pehrson

Owen Power - Nick Blankenburg

Jay Keranen OR Jack Summers - Jacob Truscott

Goaltenders

Strauss Mann

Erik Portillo

Officials

Referees: Colin Kronforst and David Marcotte

Linesmen: Jonathan Sladek and Dan Cohen

