Wolverines 5, Badgers 1: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss at Michigan

No. 8 Michigan scored four second-period goals and got 29 saves from Erik Portillo to race past the seventh-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team 5-1 on Saturday at Yost Ice Arena.
Three stars
No. 3: Luke Morgan had a goal and an assist for the Wolverines.
No. 2: Portillo made a few nice saves when the game was close.
No. 1: Johnny Beecher had a pair of assists, was plus-2 and won 10 of 15 faceoffs.
Up next
The Badgers and the Wolverines finish the series at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Pregame
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team and Michigan both put four-game winning streaks on the line when they plays on Saturday at Yost Ice Arena (1 p.m., BTN, FoxSports.com, 1310 AM).
The last time the seventh-ranked Badgers won five straight was the 2016-17 season, Tony Granato's first as coach.
UW defenseman Mike Vorlicky will miss a second straight game with an injury. Luke LaMaster is in the lineup in his place again; he played sparingly in last Saturday's 8-1 victory at Minnesota.
No. 8 Michigan plays its first game in 23 days after the athletic department put all of its teams on pause.
Badgers (13-7, 11-4-0-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield
Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Brock Caufield
Dominick Mersch - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange
Jason Dhooghe / Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Mathieu de St. Phalle
Defensemen
Tyler Inamoto - Ty Emberson
Josh Ess - Luke LaMaster
Jesper Peltonen - Anthony Kehrer
Goaltenders
Robbie Beydoun
Cameron Rowe
Scratches: F Ryder Donovan, D Mike Vorlicky, D Shay Donovan, G Ben Garrity
Wolverines (10-6, 7-6-1-0 Big Ten)
Forwards
Eric Ciccolini - Johnny Beecher - Nick Granowicz
Michael Pastujov - Thomas Bordeleau - Brendan Brisson
Philippe LaPointe - Garrett Van Wyhe - Nolan Moyle
Kent Johnson - Matty Beniers - Luke Morgan
Jimmy Lambert
Defensemen
Cam York - Keaton Pehrson
Owen Power - Nick Blankenburg
Jacob Truscott - Jay Keranen
Goaltenders
Erik Portillo
Strauss Mann
Jack Leavy
Officials
Referees: Anthony Czech and Brian Aaron
Linesmen: Nicholas Bradshaw and Samuel Shikowsky