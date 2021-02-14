 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wolverines 5, Badgers 1: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss at Michigan
0 comments
topical alert
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Wolverines 5, Badgers 1: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss at Michigan

{{featured_button_text}}

No. 8 Michigan scored four second-period goals and got 29 saves from Erik Portillo to race past the seventh-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team 5-1 on Saturday at Yost Ice Arena.

Three stars

No. 3: Luke Morgan had a goal and an assist for the Wolverines.

No. 2: Portillo made a few nice saves when the game was close.

No. 1: Johnny Beecher had a pair of assists, was plus-2 and won 10 of 15 faceoffs.

Up next

The Badgers and the Wolverines finish the series at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Pregame

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team and Michigan both put four-game winning streaks on the line when they plays on Saturday at Yost Ice Arena (1 p.m., BTN, FoxSports.com, 1310 AM).

The last time the seventh-ranked Badgers won five straight was the 2016-17 season, Tony Granato's first as coach.

UW defenseman Mike Vorlicky will miss a second straight game with an injury. Luke LaMaster is in the lineup in his place again; he played sparingly in last Saturday's 8-1 victory at Minnesota.

No. 8 Michigan plays its first game in 23 days after the athletic department put all of its teams on pause.

Badgers (13-7, 11-4-0-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Brock Caufield

Dominick Mersch - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange

Jason Dhooghe / Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Mathieu de St. Phalle

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Ty Emberson

Josh Ess - Luke LaMaster

Jesper Peltonen - Anthony Kehrer

Goaltenders

Robbie Beydoun

Cameron Rowe

Scratches: F Ryder Donovan, D Mike Vorlicky, D Shay Donovan, G Ben Garrity

Wolverines (10-6, 7-6-1-0 Big Ten)

Forwards

Eric Ciccolini - Johnny Beecher - Nick Granowicz

Michael Pastujov - Thomas Bordeleau - Brendan Brisson

Philippe LaPointe - Garrett Van Wyhe - Nolan Moyle

Kent Johnson - Matty Beniers - Luke Morgan

Jimmy Lambert

Defensemen

Cam York - Keaton Pehrson

Owen Power - Nick Blankenburg

Jacob Truscott - Jay Keranen

Goaltenders

Erik Portillo

Strauss Mann

Jack Leavy

Officials

Referees: Anthony Czech and Brian Aaron

Linesmen: Nicholas Bradshaw and Samuel Shikowsky

Former Badgers men's hockey players in the NHL in the 2021 season

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics