Wolverines 5, Badgers 1: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss at Michigan

No. 8 Michigan scored four second-period goals and got 29 saves from Erik Portillo to race past the seventh-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team 5-1 on Saturday at Yost Ice Arena.

Three stars

No. 3: Luke Morgan had a goal and an assist for the Wolverines.

No. 2: Portillo made a few nice saves when the game was close.

No. 1: Johnny Beecher had a pair of assists, was plus-2 and won 10 of 15 faceoffs.

Up next

The Badgers and the Wolverines finish the series at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Pregame

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team and Michigan both put four-game winning streaks on the line when they plays on Saturday at Yost Ice Arena (1 p.m., BTN, FoxSports.com, 1310 AM).

The last time the seventh-ranked Badgers won five straight was the 2016-17 season, Tony Granato's first as coach.

UW defenseman Mike Vorlicky will miss a second straight game with an injury. Luke LaMaster is in the lineup in his place again; he played sparingly in last Saturday's 8-1 victory at Minnesota.