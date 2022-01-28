Wolverines 5, Badgers 1: Three stars and three key plays from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss to No. 4 Michigan

Mackie Samoskevich scored and added two assists as No. 4 Michigan, missing two of its top players during Canada's Olympic training camp, had its way with the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team in a 5-1 victory on Friday at the Kohl Center.

Luke Morgan answered a goal by UW's Carson Bantle in the second period, and Samoskevich's goal for a 4-1 Wolverines lead led to UW starting goalie Jared Moe being pulled for the third straight game.

Three stars

No. 3: Matty Beniers played his penultimate game before leaving for the Olympics and executed a nice give-and-go with Nick Blankenburg for a third-period tip-in.

No. 2: Luke Morgan put the Wolverines ahead 3-1 in the second period after the Badgers cut their deficit to a goal.

No. 1: Samoskevich produced the second three-point game of his freshman season.

Three key plays

Thomas Bordeleau got a good bounce off a blocked shot to put Michigan ahead 2-0 with 3.4 seconds left in the opening period. UW penalty killers Jack Gorniak and Daniel Laatsch disrupted his shot from low right but it caromed off Badgers defenseman Anthony Kehrer and into the net.

Carson Bantle scored his third goal in two games with a power-play wrap around the back of the net. That cut Michigan's lead to 2-1 in the second period.

Michigan restored its two-goal lead 2½ minutes after Bantle's score when Morgan poked in a loose puck after Moe stopped Beniers' drive to the net but didn't cover.

Up next

The Badgers and the Wolverines finish the series at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will try to rebound from being swept at Penn State when it plays No. 4 Michigan on Friday at the Kohl Center (6:04 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin, BTNPlus.com, 1310 AM). Here are five pregame notes and the lines:

Overpowered: The Badgers allowed three power-play goals in seven tries in 4-1 and 7-2 losses to the Nittany Lions last week. Michigan ranks ninth in the country in power play at 24.5%. Matty Beniers is third nationally with eight power-play goals.

Underpowered: Defenseman Owen Power, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NHL draft, and forward Kent Johnson aren't with the Wolverines this weekend. They reported to Canada's pre-Olympic camp in Switzerland. Michigan's Beniers and Brendan Brisson will join the U.S. Olympic team after this series.

Split: The Badgers earned a split of the series against Michigan in Ann Arbor in October with a 4-2 victory. It's the only road triumph this season for UW.

Road gets tougher: UW split four games against the two teams below them in the Big Ten standings, Michigan State and Penn State, over the last two weeks. The Badgers play the four teams ahead of them in their final four series: Michigan, at Ohio State, Notre Dame, at Minnesota.

Whistled: Michigan is the most penalized team in the country with 399 penalty minutes. That's 140 ahead of UW, which is tied for 29th at 259 points.

Badgers (8-15-3, 4-9-1-2 Big Ten, 16 points)

Forwards

Jack Gorniak - Brock Caufield - Zach Urdahl

Carson Bantle - Tarek Baker - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Max Johnson

Caden Brown / Liam Malmquist - Ryder Donovan - Sam Stange

Defensemen

Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer

Tyler Inamoto - Corson Ceulemans

Jesper Peltonen - Josh Ess

Goaltenders

Jared Moe

Cameron Rowe

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Brayden Morrison, F Owen Lindmark (injured, out for season), D Luke LaMaster, D Shay Donovan, D Mike Vorlicky (injured), D Luke Martin (ill).

Wolverines (19-7-1, 10-3-0-3, 33 points)

Forwards

Michael Pastujov - Matty Beniers - Luke Morgan

Mark Estapa - Thomas Bordeleau - Brendan Brisson

Dylan Duke - Johnny Beecher - Mackie Samoskevich

Garrett Van Wyhe - Jimmy Lambert - Nolan Moyle

Jay Keranen

Defensemen

Jacob Truscott - Luke Hughes

Ethan Edwards - Nick Blankenburg

Jack Summers - Keaton Pehrson

Goaltenders

Erik Portillo

Noah West

Jack Leavy

Officials

Referees: Tony Czech and Brett DesRosiers.

Linesmen: Matt Gerlach and Jonathan Sladek.

