Wolverines 3, Badgers 0: 3 stars and 3 key plays from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss at No. 2 Michigan
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Badgers vs. Michigan

Badgers forward Brock Caufield races for the puck alongside Michigan's Jay Keranen on Thursday.

 JONATHAN KNIGHT, MICHIGAN ATHLETICS

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg scored second-period goals, and Erik Portillo made 28 saves as No. 2 Michigan opened the Big Ten schedule by shutting out the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team 3-0 at Yost Ice Arena on Thursday.

Jared Moe tied a career high with 38 saves for the Badgers, who have scored just three goals over the last four games and 10 in seven games this season.

Three stars

No. 3: Moe's effort was wasted by the Badgers' lack of scoring.

No. 2: Blankenburg had a goal and an assist for Michigan.

No. 1: Johnson put the Wolverines ahead and then made a nice play to set up Blankenburg.

Three key plays

1. Blankenburg got alone behind the UW defense in 4-on-4 play and scored from point-blank range on his backhand to give the Wolverines a two-goal lead with 96 seconds left in the second period.

2. Johnson put Michigan ahead 4:02 into the second period by sliding the puck between Moe's pads after some good cross-ice movement by the Wolverines.

3. Moe made his 17th and final save of the first period a good one with a sliding stop on Luke Morgan's rebound try from the right side.

Up next

The Badgers and the Wolverines conclude the series at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Pregame

Jared Moe gets the call in goal in the Big Ten opener for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, which plays No. 2 Michigan on Thursday (6:04 p.m., BTN, FoxSports.com, 100.9 FM).

Cameron Rowe has started the first three series openers this season for the Badgers but it looks like he's returning to the second-game role in which he did well most of his freshman year.

UW lost six in a row to Michigan before winning 3-2 here on Feb. 14.

Badgers (2-4)

Forwards

Jack Gorniak - Brock Caufield - Max Johnson

Roman Ahcan - Tarek Baker - Liam Malmquist

Brayden Morrison / Zach Urdahl - Sam Stange - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Dominick Mersch - Caden Brown - Ryder Donovan

Defensemen

Josh Ess - Corson Ceulemans

Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer

Jesper Peltonen - Jake Martin

Goaltenders

Jared Moe

Cameron Rowe

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Carson Bantle (injured), F Owen Lindmark (injured), D Tyler Inamoto (injured), D Mike Vorlicky (injured), D Luke LaMaster, D Shay Donovan.

University of Wisconsin men's hockey coach Tony Granato says he wants his team's penalty kill to get its swagger back. The Badgers play at No. 2 Michigan on Thursday and Friday.

Wolverines (5-1)

Forwards

Kent Johnson - Matty Beniers - Nick Granowicz

Michael Pastujov - Thomas Bordeleau - Brendan Brisson

Mark Estapa - Garrett Van Wyhe - Nolan Moyle

Dylan Duke - Jimmy Lambert - Mackie Samoskevich

Luke Morgan

Defensemen

Owen Power - Nick Blankenburg

Jacob Truscott - Luke Hughes

Jay Keranen - Jack Summers

Goaltenders

Erik Portillo

Noah West

Jack Leavy

Officials

Referees: Brian Aaron and Barry Pochmara.

Linesmen: Justin Cornell and Nicholas Bet.

Tags

