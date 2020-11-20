Wolverines 2, Badgers 1, OT: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss to No. 6 Michigan

Thomas Bordeleau scored on a pretty move in 3-on-3 overtime, giving No. 6 Michigan a 2-1 victory over the 14th-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team on Friday at LaBahn Arena. The Badgers got one point in the standings for the overtime loss.
Three stars
No. 3: Matty Beniers was all over the ice for the Wolverines creating chances.
No. 2: Thomas Bordeleau won it in OT with a great move.
No. 1: Robbie Beydoun made 34 saves for the Badgers.
Up next
The Badgers host Penn State on Monday and Tuesday.
Pregame
The University of Wisconsin is down another center as it hopes to avoid a sweep against No. 6 Michigan on Friday at LaBahn Arena (6 p.m., FSW, foxsportsgo.com, 1310 AM).
Senior Ty Pelton-Byce left Thursday's 5-2 loss early in the third period with an apparent head injury after slamming face-first into the boards. The 14th-ranked Badgers already were without Dylan Holloway, who's at Canada's World Junior Championship evaluation camp.
UW has Brock Caufield centering his brother Cole and Linus Weissbach, the grouping that finished the game Thursday.
See the full lineups below the live blog.
Badgers (2-1, 2-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Linus Weissbach - Brock Caufield - Cole Caufield
Roman Ahcan - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange
Jack Gorniak - Dominick Mersch - Mathieu De St. Phalle
Jason Dhooghe - Owen Lindmark - Ryder Donovan
Defensemen
Tyler Inamoto - Ty Emberson
Josh Ess - Anthony Kehrer
Jesper Peltonen - Mike Vorlicky
Luke LaMaster
Goaltenders
Robbie Beydoun
Cameron Rowe
Ben Garrity
Scratches: F Dylan Holloway, F Ty Pelton-Byce, D Shay Donovan
Wolverines (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten)
Forwards
Brendan Brisson - Johnny Beecher - Jimmy Lambert
Michael Pastujov - Thomas Bordeleau - Eric Ciccolini
Dakota Raabe - Luke Morgan - Nolan Moyle
Kent Johnson - Matty Beniers - Jack Becker
Nick Granowicz
Defensemen
Cam York - Keaton Pehrson
Owen Power - Nick Blankenburg
Jack Summers - Jacob Truscott
Goaltenders
Strauss Mann
Erik Portillo
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!