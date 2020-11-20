Wolverines 2, Badgers 1, OT: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss to No. 6 Michigan

Thomas Bordeleau scored on a pretty move in 3-on-3 overtime, giving No. 6 Michigan a 2-1 victory over the 14th-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team on Friday at LaBahn Arena. The Badgers got one point in the standings for the overtime loss.

Three stars

No. 3: Matty Beniers was all over the ice for the Wolverines creating chances.

No. 2: Thomas Bordeleau won it in OT with a great move.

No. 1: Robbie Beydoun made 34 saves for the Badgers.

Up next

The Badgers host Penn State on Monday and Tuesday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin is down another center as it hopes to avoid a sweep against No. 6 Michigan on Friday at LaBahn Arena (6 p.m., FSW, foxsportsgo.com, 1310 AM).