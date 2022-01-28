Witnesses to the Wisconsin-North Dakota 'Water Bottle Game' 40 years ago relive the mayhem

The Dane County Coliseum in its heyday was one of the cathedrals of college hockey, known for its atmosphere and a home-ice advantage for the University of Wisconsin.

Even a palace can have imperfections. Team benches at the Coliseum 40 years ago were separated by nothing more than the racks holding backup sticks. Right behind them was the exit to the beer garden, protected by only a curtain. The teams left the ice through the same door and had locker rooms not far from each other.

Hindsight offers the wisdom to see why all of those things could have caused trouble. They all came into play in one of the wildest nights that the building ever saw, so peculiar that the 165-foot goal scored late in the second period became only a footnote by the end.

It takes only three words for memories to come flowing back for a generation of fans of both the Badgers and North Dakota: "Water Bottle Game."

It was 40 years ago Sunday that a squirt from a bottle held by Badgers forward John Newberry set off a four-minute brawl of multiple acts split by interludes.

"Hockey was different then," spectator Doug Poole said. "It was great."

The elements that made the Coliseum unique play into many of the stories that fans, officials, staff members, reporters and broadcasters tell about the Western Collegiate Hockey Association game between the Badgers and North Dakota on Jan. 30, 1982.

A 3-0 UW lead meant Bob Look and a friend stayed around the beer garden at ice level on the west side of the Coliseum longer into the third period than they might have in a closer game. A roar from the crowd eight minutes into the frame got their attention because it wasn't like the noise made when somebody scored.

It didn't take long for the reason for the shouting to reveal itself — right through the curtain separating the beer garden from the benches. Players from North Dakota and UW tumbled right through in a wrestling match.

"I kind of look at it, my buddy kind of looked at it," Look said. "There was that moment like, gee, do we join in? I'm at that age — I was 26 years old — I'm thinking, well, this looks like fun."

If the idea of entering into a brawl-in-progress with fully equipped hockey players didn't deter them, the warning from the police officer working nearby made it clear that it would be unwise.

"The cop just says, 'Don't even think about it,'" Look said.

Started with a squirt

As frequent retellings go, the mayhem started during a stoppage in play when Newberry escalated a verbal skirmish with a squirt from a water bottle at Cary Eades. The North Dakota forward decided to take it up with the Badgers player by walking through an open door in the boards and onto the UW bench.

Things escalated quickly, with North Dakota players piling off their bench next door to join in. The stick racks didn't stand a chance; they tumbled to the ground, eliminating the only barrier between the teams.

"Now we're all standing on sticks, pushing and shoving," said Dan Schachte, the linesman assigned to work the game. His first instinct was to grab North Dakota's Jim Archibald, a fiery forward who finished his college playing days as the team record-holder in single-season and career penalty minutes.

"I'm on his back," Schachte said. "I looked like a guy riding a camel. All of a sudden the fight is on."

Schachte had a hold of North Dakota's Craig Ludwig by the face mask and was laying on top of Archibald, who, in Schachte's retelling, eventually succeeded in squirming free and chasing UW's Ted Pearson into the beer garden. Pearson wasn't even dressed for the game but got into the scuffle in street clothes.

"There's cops down there; they can handle them," Schachte said. "But I'm thinking how am I going to handle Craig Ludwig? I mean, he's 6 foot 1, 230 pounds. He can eat me for lunch. I was 170 pounds at best at the time. But I had a hold of him and I never let him go."

View from the seats

Across the ice, about 15 rows into the seats, 11-year-old Lon Bauer stood on one of the Coliseum's cushioned red seats to try to get a better look at the scene.

He remembers being a little in shock at what he saw.

"And kind of enthused by it, thinking it was cool but also kind of freaked out because they were swinging," Bauer said. "They were punching."

His mom eventually told him to get down from the seat so he didn't fall down the gap in the back.

A few rows up, Poole was getting his money's worth.

"I've never seen a fight like that," he said. "I've always watched two guys go at it, or maybe four guys or something. But I've never seen somebody go after our bench. It was great. It was fun. I don't think I have to say that it was a bad deal."

Pat Micheletti was at the Coliseum that night on a recruiting visit from Hibbing in the Iron Range of Minnesota. He said the chirping between the teams picked up after Chris Chelios put UW ahead 3-0 with 8 seconds left in the second period.

Ken Keryluk won a defensive-zone faceoff back to Chelios, who wound up for a length-of-the-ice slap shot that bounced, then eluded North Dakota goalie Jon Casey. Chelios and Casey were two of the 21 in the game's lineups who later played in the NHL.

The buildup to the conclusion from two teams that didn't like each other was obvious. Micheletti wasn't surprised; he had seen both teams also have hostilities with Minnesota, where his brothers, Joe and Don, played.

"It was crazy in there," Micheletti said about the Saturday night at the Coliseum. "It was 8,700 (people). The atmosphere was incredible. ... The fans loved it. Hey, we're in the entertainment business, right?"

Skates on cement

The initial skirmish, while intense, cooled quickly.

"Everything's calm and all of a sudden I hear those skates on cement coming back," Schachte said. "Guess who it was."

It was Archibald running back from the beer garden to deliver a diving right hand into a Badgers player.

"And the fight was on again," Schachte said.

In the press box, Badgers TV and radio play-by-play announcer Paul Braun tried to make sense out of what was happening.

"And all of a sudden, that curtain comes flying open," he said. "And here he comes. He comes running that short distance and he dives on the bench. And it started all over again. ... It was unreal."

Braun and Tim Hennessy, the longtime North Dakota play-by-play voice, have shared a laugh over the years about how differently the picture was painted on UW's broadcast than it was on North Dakota's.

"They're down through the aisles," Bill Howard, the longtime Badgers assistant coach and color commentator, said on the Wisconsin Public Television microphone. "They're fighting with the police. They're fighting with the fans. And North Dakota has done it again."

Hennessy wasn't on the air. One Grand Forks radio station had to transmit both North Dakota hockey and basketball games, and because both were playing at the same time that Saturday night the broadcasters traded off from the different venues.

"I'm listening to Eddie Schultz behind me, and he wants to fight everybody in the crowd," Hennessy said about the North Dakota TV broadcaster who almost got into it with Badgers fans in the section next to him. "That's just kind of the way he was."

Schultz, who years later became a political commentator with a show on MSNBC, calmed down after a near on-air incident with members of the crowd in the section next to the press box. Calmed down a little, anyway.

"I'd like to pop this one bozo over here who's giving me a hard time," he said into his microphone.

Howard, a Grand Forks native who played goalie for one year at North Dakota before transferring to Colorado College, said in an interview this week that the 1982 brawl was a window into the rivalry between the teams. And it wasn't the only full-team melee between them — a scuffle broke out before a January 1977 contest at North Dakota.

"It was a buildup over many, many years," Howard said.

Gloves into the crowd

A second stretch of relative calm on the ice was broken not by punches but by the reallocation of equipment.

"The funny thing was (UW's) Todd Lecy was throwing any green gear he could find up into the stands," Hennessy said. "That's when Dave Kamrowski, our (equipment manager) saw that and he started throwing red stuff up into the crowd."

Forward Troy Murray told Schachte and referees Medo Martinello and Larry Paradise that North Dakota players were missing gloves and needed to go up into the seats to retrieve them. No way, said Schachte, who instead turned to the off-ice officials at the scorer's table.

"You need to make an announcement, all the gloves have got to be thrown back onto the ice, returned to the ice," Schachte recalled saying. "And that's horses---."

The linesman soon learned that the TV feed had a live microphone in the window at the scorer's table.

"Of course, it went out all across the Midwest," said Schachte, who started a 30-year career as an NHL linesman the following season. "Everybody thought that was funnier than hell. I got home, my mom wouldn't even look at me for a month."

Play was stopped for a reported 20 minutes between the jousting, cleanup and discussion of penalties. The list of infractions assessed from the incident could be considered tame compared to how a bench-clearing brawl would be settled today.

Newberry, Archibald and North Dakota's Dan Brennan all got double fighting majors and a game disqualification. Eades and UW's Pat Ethier and Steve McKenzie were hit with fighting majors and DQs. Both teams got a minor penalty for leaving the bench.

The six players left the ice in the same direction. Badgers coach Bob Johnson sent equipment manager Rob Malnory off with the UW players "to keep them out of trouble," Malnory said.

"I don't know what I'd have done if something had happened back there because I sure wasn't going to try to stop them," he said.

The aftermath

The final 12 minutes of the game went off in relative peace. The Badgers won 3-0 to pull seven points ahead of North Dakota atop the standings.

Look and his friend went to Jingles Bar after the game and found the tape-delay replay on public television showing on the TV.

"The place is packed and we're all waiting for this to be back on," said Look, who has been the PA announcer for Badgers men's hockey games at the Kohl Center since 1998. "The place was just erupting."

Then-Wisconsin State Journal sports reporter Bill Brophy spent part of the Sunday after the game tracking down WCHA chief official Duane Markus to get the lowdown on what suspensions were coming out of the fracas.

"I remember sitting at my kitchen table talking to Dewey," Brophy said. "He said I'm talking to the administrators; I don't know what to do."

The final verdict had Archibald getting a five-game suspension because of a prior major penalty and three-game bans for Newberry and Brennan. Eades, McKenzie and Ethier all had to miss one game.

"Something like that is like a car accident," Markus told Brophy that Sunday. "Everyone has a liability."

Micheletti said he entered his recruiting visit with an open mind despite having seen two older brothers play for Minnesota. He came away thinking Johnson had him there just to get information on other players.

"I certainly would have entertained an offer from him," said Micheletti, who scored 120 goals for Minnesota from 1982 to 1986, including 17 and two hat tricks against the Badgers. "Never got one."

The Badgers stumbled down the stretch and North Dakota passed them on the penultimate weekend of the regular season with a two-game home sweep. North Dakota won the WCHA regular-season championship, but UW took the playoff crown with a 12-1 victory in total goals over two games in Grand Forks.

North Dakota got the ultimate bragging rights for the season, however, with a 5-2 victory in the 1982 NCAA championship game in Providence, Rhode Island. Eades scored the second of three North Dakota third-period goals after the teams were tied 2-2 at the second intermission.

Two pieces of memorabilia from the "Water Bottle Game" have had prominent displays in some of the last 40 years. One was in Madison: The actual water bottle that Newberry used supposedly made it to the Big 10 Pub later that night and stayed as a memento.

One was in Grand Forks: A video of the brawl played on a loop at the sports bar in the Westward Ho motel. That landmark closed in 2001, but videos of both the UW and North Dakota broadcasts have racked up thousands of hits on YouTube.

Like the incident itself, attention always flares back up after a lull.

