With WCHA title on the line, Badgers women's hockey enters final regular-season weekend amid scoring slowdown

When a team leads the country in scoring, averaging more than 4½ goals per game, three straight one-goal entries on the ledger sends up a red flag.
While hitting a rough patch offensively hasn't been uncommon for the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team down the stretch in recent seasons, this is the first time in five years that the Badgers have been held to a single goal in three consecutive games.
That's part of the backdrop as No. 2 UW enters the final weekend of the regular season and a series at No. 9 Minnesota Duluth on Friday and Sunday.
After scoring 21 times on 129 shots on goal in their previous three games, the Badgers hit the net just three times on 112 shots in their last three, two losses and a tie. The level of opponent and quality of goaltending was much higher at the end than at the beginning, but it's still a curious disparity.
"It can be really frustrating maybe from a player's standpoint or from the coaching standpoint when you see so many opportunities and you don't get rewarded," Badgers coach Mark Johnson said. "But the big thing is, just keep doing what you're doing and eventually something's going to go in."
That's what sophomore right wing Sophie Shirley is telling herself. In the span of less than three minutes Sunday, she had a penalty shot stopped by Ohio State's Andrea Braendli and then a rebound try foiled when the goalie took away what initially looked to be an open net.
The frustration was visible on the latter, with the Badgers trailing 1-0 in a game that ended as a 1-1 tie with UW winning the extra Western Collegiate Hockey Association point in 3-on-3 overtime.
Shirley leads the Badgers and is second nationally with 26 goals, but she's also learning about how to work through the struggles.
"When things aren't going your way or pucks aren't going in — a couple times, I was on the doorstep and she made an unbelievable save — there's not really much you can do," Shirley said. "You've just got to keep moving on, moving forward."
Braendli allowed only three goals on 95 shots in a two-game series in Madison last season that denied UW the WCHA regular-season championship on the final weekend. The Badgers had a two-point lead over Minnesota entering that series but got only two ties and finished second.
Entering this weekend, their lead over the Gophers is three points, meaning they can wrap up at least a share of the title and the No. 1 playoff seed — and the associated first-round WCHA tournament bye — with at least three points in Duluth.
Coming up short in the regular-season race last season was "a tough pill to swallow" at the time, Johnson said, but it ended up launching a four-week run with seven straight victories and the NCAA championship.
"Sometimes you have to take a step backward to move two steps forward," Johnson said. "That was the best thing that happened to us."
The Wisconsin women's hockey team gets an extra point after 1-1 tie with Ohio State in Sunday's "Fill the Bowl" game at the Kohl Center.
Not that the Badgers are looking for a repeat of the final league weekend this season, however. Facing U.S. Olympic goalie Maddie Rooney and a Minnesota Duluth defense that can clog the middle of the zone, UW doesn't have an easy out for its scoring slowdown.
At practice Tuesday, the Badgers worked on skating and passing through a dozen tires set up in the neutral zone, an interesting simulation of the challenge that may be ahead.
The Bulldogs are playing for third place in the WCHA standings and are looking to better their ninth spot in the PairWise Rankings to make a run at a spot in the NCAA tournament.
"This time of year, everything's a little bit harder to do," Shirley said. "It takes a little bit more effort. You're going to have to be there for those third, fourth chances — or whatever it is — right in front of the net."