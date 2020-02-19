With WCHA title on the line, Badgers women's hockey enters final regular-season weekend amid scoring slowdown

When a team leads the country in scoring, averaging more than 4½ goals per game, three straight one-goal entries on the ledger sends up a red flag.

While hitting a rough patch offensively hasn't been uncommon for the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team down the stretch in recent seasons, this is the first time in five years that the Badgers have been held to a single goal in three consecutive games.

That's part of the backdrop as No. 2 UW enters the final weekend of the regular season and a series at No. 9 Minnesota Duluth on Friday and Sunday.

After scoring 21 times on 129 shots on goal in their previous three games, the Badgers hit the net just three times on 112 shots in their last three, two losses and a tie. The level of opponent and quality of goaltending was much higher at the end than at the beginning, but it's still a curious disparity.

"It can be really frustrating maybe from a player's standpoint or from the coaching standpoint when you see so many opportunities and you don't get rewarded," Badgers coach Mark Johnson said. "But the big thing is, just keep doing what you're doing and eventually something's going to go in."