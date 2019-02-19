Two University of Wisconsin men's hockey players broke goal-scoring droughts on Saturday with the kind of efforts they said the team needs to see more often.
Senior Matthew Freytag scored for the first time in nine games and Sean Dhooghe recorded his first goal in 12 games in the 5-2 loss at Notre Dame.
Both players finished off a play by getting to the net and scoring on a rebound.
"You can see when we get behind the (defense) — no matter what team we play — and we go to work, positive things come out of it," said Freytag, whose goal was just his third this season. "I think we need to do more of that and put more of that into our game because you see that works."
Dhooghe was stuck on a team-high nine goals for 11 games. He opened the season with five goals in his first four contests but has scored just five in 26 since.
"That'd be nice if it sparks to get things back rolling how it was at the start," said Dhooghe, whose goal cut the Badgers' deficit to three in the third period. "It didn't really mean much for the scoreboard, but it was a simple puck on net and going to the net. I think we can just look at that and see that's the way we need to play for 60 minutes."
Linus Weissbach also scored a power-play goal in Friday's 2-1 victory by being in the right spot for a rebound.
"That's the way we're going to have to score our goals," Badgers coach Tony Granato said. "You look at our conference, the last two teams that we played, Ohio State and Notre Dame, are two big defensive groups that rely on playing tight to their net. They make you fight through everything around there. We did get a few this weekend that way. And for us to compete with these teams, you're going to have to score goals like that."
Long odds for home ice
In the final two weeks of the regular season, the Badgers face two of the three teams they need to pass in the standings in a long-shot bid to host a first-round Big Ten Conference playoff series.
UW (10-15-5, 6-9-5-2 Big Ten) is in last place with 25 points, two behind sixth-place Michigan State. The Badgers play at No. 19 Penn State on Friday and Saturday, looking to make up a four-point gap on the fifth-place Nittany Lions.
Then it's back home for the final weekend on March 1-2 against fourth-place Michigan, which has a five-point lead over UW.
The Badgers have an 87 percent chance of finishing lower than fourth place and going on the road for the first round, according to PlayoffStatus.com. The league champion gets a bye to the semifinals, while teams that finish second, third and fourth host a best-of-three first-round series March 8-10.