With NHL draft in limbo, Badgers' top prospect Dylan Holloway 'ready for any possibility'

Before the dorms emptied out amid the COVID-19 pandemic and students returned home to complete the spring semester online, Dylan Holloway shared a room with fellow University of Wisconsin men's hockey freshman Alex Turcotte.
The arrangement gave Holloway, who's one of the top prospects for this year's NHL draft, opportunities to rely on Turcotte, who went fifth overall last year, for tips on what to expect in the months leading up to the event.
There's not much that Turcotte could have offered in the way of advice for the changes that the last six weeks have brought.
With the NHL season on hold, details about the draft are unclear. It won't happen in Montreal on June 26-27 as originally scheduled, and the league also canceled the scouting combine that's usually held a month ahead of the proceedings.
The league has held out hope for resuming play in upcoming months, with the latest plans focusing on a small number of arenas hosting games. Whether the draft falls before or after that is part of the league's discussions.
All the while, Holloway and others in the 2020 draft class have been left waiting for the details to emerge.
"I'm just along for the ride and will react based on whatever happens," Holloway said. "I hope the draft's in person and not a virtual draft, but I'm kind of ready for any possibility at this point. It's a weird time and place."
Holloway was listed at No. 12 among North American skaters in the final Central Scouting rankings released April 8, meaning he likely will fulfill the long-held projections as a first-round pick whenever the draft goes off. That would make him the 16th Badgers player selected in the first round and sixth in the last five years.
Three of them were his teammates last season, although center Turcotte and defenseman K'Andre Miller have since signed with Los Angeles and the New York Rangers, respectively. Right wing Cole Caufield has told UW coach Tony Granato he's planning on returning for the 2021-22 season, although it's unclear how a delayed or shortened college season would impact matters.
For his part, Holloway said he's excited about returning to the Badgers for a second season despite an unexpected disappointing 2019-20 campaign for the team.
"I think next year we're going to be an older team, more experienced," he said. "So I think that's going to carry into us having a bit of a better season. And I'm just super excited to play back at the Kohl Center. That was so much fun. And just being around my teammates, playing hockey, the game I love. I'm just excited for all of that."
Holloway scored five of his eight goals over the Badgers' last 10 games of a season that ended March 7 with a 14-20-2 record. At the start of February, he had just three goals and eight points, a set of statistics that puzzled both him and coach Tony Granato.
With top-six forward minutes and a spot on one of the power-play units, Holloway was making good use of his ice time, Granato said, but just not getting the kind of results that show up in the box score.
The stats never seemed to concern Granato, who regularly lauded the work that Holloway did to close the gap from the Alberta Junior Hockey League that he dominated in 2018-19 to the NCAA level.
"For him to come in at this age and be physically that ready to play, you know he put a ton into it on how he trains and how he works," Granato said.
Holloway used the jump in levels last season to recognize that he needs to make quicker decisions during game play and have a more accurate shot to beat better goaltenders.
Although he played more at center during the first half of the season, he was almost exclusively a left wing in the second half. Granato said Holloway's sophomore season likely will see him at center, the position he has played most in his career and where scouts project him to play as a pro.
That'll make him more comfortable, Holloway said. So will the year of college experience.
"I think more experience gives you a lot more confidence," he said. "And with that, you become more of a leader. So I think next year, I'll definitely be more of a confident player from having one year under my belt. So I know what to expect with the pace and what other teams can bring."
As for what Holloway can expect with the upended NHL draft process, there's no guidance and no experience to rely on. It's all a waiting game.
