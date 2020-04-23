With NHL draft in limbo, Badgers' top prospect Dylan Holloway 'ready for any possibility'

"For him to come in at this age and be physically that ready to play, you know he put a ton into it on how he trains and how he works," Granato said.

Holloway used the jump in levels last season to recognize that he needs to make quicker decisions during game play and have a more accurate shot to beat better goaltenders.

Although he played more at center during the first half of the season, he was almost exclusively a left wing in the second half. Granato said Holloway's sophomore season likely will see him at center, the position he has played most in his career and where scouts project him to play as a pro.

That'll make him more comfortable, Holloway said. So will the year of college experience.

"I think more experience gives you a lot more confidence," he said. "And with that, you become more of a leader. So I think next year, I'll definitely be more of a confident player from having one year under my belt. So I know what to expect with the pace and what other teams can bring."

As for what Holloway can expect with the upended NHL draft process, there's no guidance and no experience to rely on. It's all a waiting game.

