With hat tricks from Brette Pettet and Daryl Watts, top-ranked Badgers rout St. Cloud State

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team's dominance of St. Cloud State continued Friday, with two seniors providing most of the offense.
Brette Pettet scored twice in a five-goal second period to complete her second collegiate hat trick, and the top-ranked Badgers rolled to a 10-0 victory on Friday in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
Daryl Watts joined Pettet with a three-goal game and added three assists as the Badgers won for a 26th straight time against the Huskies. They've outscored St. Cloud State 128-16 in that time, 21-1 in the last two games alone.
It was the first time that two UW players recorded hat tricks in the same game since Jan. 13, 2017, when Annie Pankowski and Emily Clark each scored three in a 9-0 thrashing of the Huskies.
Britta Curl, Lacey Eden, Sophie Shirley and Natalie Buchbinder also scored for the Badgers (7-2, 7-1-0-1 WCHA), who tied their largest margin of victory in a Western Collegiate Hockey Association game.
UW goaltender Kennedy Blair made eight saves through two periods and Breanna Blesi turned away seven shots by the Huskies (3-8-1, 2-7-1-1) in the third.
Watts was plus-5 in scoring three goals for the first time in two seasons with the Badgers. Her only other collegiate hat trick came early in her Patty Kazmaier Award-winning freshman season at Boston College in October 2017.
Her six points was one better than her previous high for a collegiate game. Watts extended her goal-scoring streak to six games.
Both Watts and Pettet have scored five goals in the last two games.
Pettet's other hat trick also was early in her freshman year, Sept. 29, 2017, against Mercyhurst. She scored a power-play goal in the first period Friday and another in the second, both on rebounds of Watts shots.
Pettet cleaned up another loose puck later in the second period to give UW a 6-0 lead. The Badgers scored five times on 21 shots in the middle frame.