With hat tricks from Brette Pettet and Daryl Watts, top-ranked Badgers rout St. Cloud State

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team's dominance of St. Cloud State continued Friday, with two seniors providing most of the offense.

Brette Pettet scored twice in a five-goal second period to complete her second collegiate hat trick, and the top-ranked Badgers rolled to a 10-0 victory on Friday in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

Daryl Watts joined Pettet with a three-goal game and added three assists as the Badgers won for a 26th straight time against the Huskies. They've outscored St. Cloud State 128-16 in that time, 21-1 in the last two games alone.

It was the first time that two UW players recorded hat tricks in the same game since Jan. 13, 2017, when Annie Pankowski and Emily Clark each scored three in a 9-0 thrashing of the Huskies.

Britta Curl, Lacey Eden, Sophie Shirley and Natalie Buchbinder also scored for the Badgers (7-2, 7-1-0-1 WCHA), who tied their largest margin of victory in a Western Collegiate Hockey Association game.

UW goaltender Kennedy Blair made eight saves through two periods and Breanna Blesi turned away seven shots by the Huskies (3-8-1, 2-7-1-1) in the third.