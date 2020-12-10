With gains in goaltending and special teams, Badgers men's hockey grades at break 'pretty solid,' Tony Granato says

On an exhaustive list of areas the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team needed to improve from last season, three of them stood out in statistics.
The Badgers were among the worst teams in NCAA hockey on the penalty kill in 2019-20. Same with the team's save percentage. The power play wasn't as effective as it probably should have been with the skill it had on the ice.
Special teams and goaltending are often pointed to as where games change. So while UW started this season with the same 5-5 record through 10 games that it had a year ago, the fundamentals of a more developed performance have taken hold in the three categories.
The Badgers' power play, penalty kill and save percentage all graded better in the first half of the season, even through personnel challenges with the special teams and a set of unknown commodities in goal.
Continuing the growth of those elements will be critical in the second phase of the season, whenever it begins.
"You don't want to overpraise your group but you want to be honest with it," Badgers coach Tony Granato said. "Right now where we're at, the grades at this point are pretty solid. Of course, we've got to get better."
The power play scored on 28.6% of its chances, with one goal in each of the first six games and a 2-for-2 showing in what ended up being the last of 10 outings before the semester and holiday break.
The Badgers were 20th nationally at 21% last season, improving from 19.7% at midseason. But with highly skilled offensive players on the top unit, that probably should have been a more potent weapon.
Granato said in November he thought the power play was one of the immature parts of last year's team.
Even though the 12th-ranked Badgers had to replace three of the five members of this year's top unit over the course of the opening 10 games — including Dylan Holloway after the first two — they found ways to keep opposing penalty-killers off balance with different looks.
The interplay between Linus Weissbach and Cole Caufield evolved to provide both of them scoring chances. Jack Gorniak scored a power-play goal and assisted on two others despite not seeing time on the man advantage until the top unit lost Roman Ahcan and Ty Pelton-Byce to COVID-19 protocols for the final four games of 2020. Brock Caufield also filled in nicely.
With Weissbach now in the focal role, playing five forwards after the early departure of three-year power play quarterback Wyatt Kalynuk has worked out despite some concerns.
"Linus has stepped in there and not just done OK with it, he's been exceptional with it," Granato said.
On the other side of special teams, UW has killed 81.5% of opponent power plays, up from the 75.8% last season that ranked eighth from the bottom nationally.
Michigan scored two power-play goals in a 5-2 victory on Nov. 19, one of only two times UW was a net minus on special teams in the first 10 games.
Being short-handed less has contributed to the slight statistical gains, especially while UW had a smaller pool of available players for the last four games. It was on the penalty kill only nine times in the stretch without man-down regulars Tarek Baker and Dominick Mersch and was successful on eight, including a five-minute major against Ohio State last Friday.
Success there also has helped the team's goaltending statistics. A .910 save percentage isn't normally impressive these days, but it's progress after the team was at .883 at the end of last season.
Senior graduate transfer Robbie Beydoun started the first nine games in goal before freshman Cameron Rowe got the call last Friday. Rowe's 40-save performance against the Buckeyes might have made him the starter against Michigan State earlier this week if the series hadn't been postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test with the Badgers.
UW doesn't know for sure when it'll have to make that call next. The Big Ten hasn't announced the post-Christmas schedule, but it's possible the Badgers will resume play before they get forwards Cole Caufield and Holloway back from the World Junior Championship, which is scheduled to run Dec. 25 through Jan. 5.
With experience from the first phase of the season, filling gaps at forward would be nothing new for the Badgers, who are in second place in the Big Ten standings behind Minnesota.
"There's been a lot of guys that have started to step up and it's only going to help us in the long run," sophomore center Owen Lindmark said. "Whenever we get everyone back, some guys aren't going to be playing a lot or close to what they're playing now. But they have the experience where if someone gets injured then they're going to know what to do and they'll be comfortable in whatever situation they're in."
