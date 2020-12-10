With gains in goaltending and special teams, Badgers men's hockey grades at break 'pretty solid,' Tony Granato says

On an exhaustive list of areas the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team needed to improve from last season, three of them stood out in statistics.

The Badgers were among the worst teams in NCAA hockey on the penalty kill in 2019-20. Same with the team's save percentage. The power play wasn't as effective as it probably should have been with the skill it had on the ice.

Special teams and goaltending are often pointed to as where games change. So while UW started this season with the same 5-5 record through 10 games that it had a year ago, the fundamentals of a more developed performance have taken hold in the three categories.

The Badgers' power play, penalty kill and save percentage all graded better in the first half of the season, even through personnel challenges with the special teams and a set of unknown commodities in goal.

Continuing the growth of those elements will be critical in the second phase of the season, whenever it begins.

"You don't want to overpraise your group but you want to be honest with it," Badgers coach Tony Granato said. "Right now where we're at, the grades at this point are pretty solid. Of course, we've got to get better."