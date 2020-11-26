With a legacy of success at goalie, Badgers women's hockey team starts fresh at the position

"I think that really helps her develop and transition into her spot and her role," Blair said. "I know my freshman year having that with (Campbell) at North Dakota really helped. So I think that only helps her as well."

Gervais looks like Campbell in the crease, Blair said. Blair resembles an old-school goalie who prefers facing shots while standing instead of on the ice.

Kronish said she plays a structured style while Blesi has the most aggressive game of the bunch.

They've been good in practice, Johnson said, but that only carries weight until game experience comes in.

"The ultimate viewing for us is going to be in games and how each goaltender handles herself in a particular game," he said. "The challenge is we start off down at Ohio State and then we're up at Minnesota. So they're going to get their feet wet real early. We'll find out, probably, answers about each one of them, depending on how much playing time they get."

There's a high level of excitement with the team after a long build-up to the season, Johnson said. Ohio State, which defeated the Badgers in last season's Western Collegiate Hockey Association playoff championship game, will test UW in all areas of the ice.