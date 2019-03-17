Move over, Phil Kessel. The USA Hockey National Team Development Program has a new all-time leading goal-scorer.
And University of Wisconsin men's hockey recruit Cole Caufield moved to the top of the list with a night to remember.
Caufield, who has signed to join the Badgers next season, scored six times in the U.S. Under-18 Team's 12-4 victory over the Green Bay Gamblers on Friday in a United States Hockey League game in Plymouth, Michigan.
His fifth goal tied him with Kessel, a Verona native, at 104 career goals for the NTDP. His sixth gave Caufield, a Mosinee native, the record.
The record-breaking goal!
With this goal ... @colecaufield moves to the #1⃣ spot with the most goals in #NTDP history.@jackhughes43 moves to the #1⃣ spot with the most points in #NTDP history!

Congratulations boys!
Congratulations boys! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/hlKYGbv8PE
Caufield, whose brother Brock was a freshman for the Badgers this season, finished plus-7 for the game with 10 shots on goal.
"We went into it knowing where we were at, but we didn't think we could get to it."— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 16, 2019
Cole Caufield had six goals. Jack Hughes had five assists. They set new @USAHockeyNTDP records for goals and points. pic.twitter.com/ZRUoaNXRkm
Alex Turcotte, who also has signed with UW for next season, had a goal and an assist.
Also Friday, former Badgers center Seamus Malone scored his first professional goal after signing earlier in the day with the American Hockey League's Utica Comets.
Malone, who signed an amateur tryout contract as a free agent, scored in the third period against Springfield.
First pro game. First pro goal. Must be the luck of the Irish for @seamus_malone.
Found the pot o' goald at the end of the rainbow.