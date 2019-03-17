Try 3 months for $3
Badgers recruit Cole Caufield scored six times Friday to pass Phil Kessel as the all-time leading goal-scorer for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.

Move over, Phil Kessel. The USA Hockey National Team Development Program has a new all-time leading goal-scorer.

And University of Wisconsin men's hockey recruit Cole Caufield moved to the top of the list with a night to remember.

Caufield, who has signed to join the Badgers next season, scored six times in the U.S. Under-18 Team's 12-4 victory over the Green Bay Gamblers on Friday in a United States Hockey League game in Plymouth, Michigan.

His fifth goal tied him with Kessel, a Verona native, at 104 career goals for the NTDP. His sixth gave Caufield, a Mosinee native, the record.

Caufield, whose brother Brock was a freshman for the Badgers this season, finished plus-7 for the game with 10 shots on goal.

Alex Turcotte, who also has signed with UW for next season, had a goal and an assist.

Also Friday, former Badgers center Seamus Malone scored his first professional goal after signing earlier in the day with the American Hockey League's Utica Comets.

Malone, who signed an amateur tryout contract as a free agent, scored in the third period against Springfield.

Todd D. Milewski covers Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey and the UW Athletic Department for the Wisconsin State Journal.

