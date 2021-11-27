Wisconsin's offensive futility continues as Badgers men's hockey team gets blanked by Clarkson

The Clarkson sophomore also robbed Brock Caufield alone in the slot midway through the first period Saturday on a near repeat of a play in the opening period the night before.

"Personally, in all my years, I haven't been through a stretch where a team, things just don't go in for them the way they have now," Badgers coach Tony Granato said. "I'm hoping our guys can keep playing the way they're playing, keep creating the chances that they're creating. At some point if they go in, I think we'll get some results, finally, that I think we deserve."

UW's winless streak ran to seven games (0-6-1) for the first time since the second half of the 2015-16 season that spelled the end of Mike Eaves' tenure as coach. The Badgers (4-11-1) are seven games under .500, matching the most in the red during Granato's 193-game tenure over six seasons.

It has been a difficult opening two months of the season, to be sure.

"The one thing I will say I've learned is when you do go through stretches like this, on the other side of it, once you get going and get through it you realize it helped you," Granato said. "And I'm hoping that's what happens with our team. But to do that you've got to stick together. You can't run away and start looking for excuses or reasons or whatever."