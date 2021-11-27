Wisconsin's offensive futility continues as Badgers men's hockey team gets blanked by Clarkson

Roman Ahcan hit the left post in the second period. He hit the right post in the third period.
That's the embodiment of things offensively for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team. Even when players are getting shots past the opposing goaltender, they're not going in.
"I got pucks to the net and sometimes you don't get the bounces," Ahcan said. "Tonight wasn't my night."
The Badgers scored only one goal in a two-game series for the second time in three weeks as Clarkson goalie Ethan Haider posted a 3-0 victory Saturday at the Kohl Center.
Scoring was going to be a challenge for the Badgers this season after they lost 60% of their goal production from last season, largely from four key forwards led by Hobey Baker Award winner Cole Caufield.
The degree to which that matter has stumped the Badgers through 16 games is stunning. UW has been held to fewer than two goals in 10 games. It hasn't held a lead in 342 minutes, 13 seconds of game time — since the second period of a Nov. 12 contest at Notre Dame.
"Look who we lost; it's pretty easy to see," Ahcan said of the turnaround in goal scoring from last year to this. "We don't need other people from the outside telling us that. It's pretty easy."
Haider pulled off a two-pad stack save on Ahcan during a late Badgers power play to finish off his 31-stop effort for the Golden Knights. He made 33 saves in Friday's 1-1 tie.
The Clarkson sophomore also robbed Brock Caufield alone in the slot midway through the first period Saturday on a near repeat of a play in the opening period the night before.
"Personally, in all my years, I haven't been through a stretch where a team, things just don't go in for them the way they have now," Badgers coach Tony Granato said. "I'm hoping our guys can keep playing the way they're playing, keep creating the chances that they're creating. At some point if they go in, I think we'll get some results, finally, that I think we deserve."
UW's winless streak ran to seven games (0-6-1) for the first time since the second half of the 2015-16 season that spelled the end of Mike Eaves' tenure as coach. The Badgers (4-11-1) are seven games under .500, matching the most in the red during Granato's 193-game tenure over six seasons.
It has been a difficult opening two months of the season, to be sure.
"The one thing I will say I've learned is when you do go through stretches like this, on the other side of it, once you get going and get through it you realize it helped you," Granato said. "And I'm hoping that's what happens with our team. But to do that you've got to stick together. You can't run away and start looking for excuses or reasons or whatever."
Badgers captain Tarek Baker said he's not concerned about the team pulling apart despite the negative record.
"All the guys are here for a reason," he said. "They wouldn't be here if they didn't want to keep playing and they didn't want to win. There's enough belief in the coaching staff that they brought in the right guys over the summer and the way we compete in practice. I don't think it's a lack of wanting to win games or compete. It's just bounces aren't going our way right now."
Misplays off a faceoff in the defensive zone led to Clarkson's opening goal just over two minutes into the second period.
UW defenseman Jesper Peltonen got his stick tied up with the linesman after moving in to help with the draw. He then missed on a chance to get the puck out of the corner to the left of the Badgers' net.
Clarkson's Ryan Richardson got control of the puck while three Badgers forward got caught moving in an offensive direction. That left Ayrton Martino alone to skate to the front of the net and score after receiving a pass.
Ahcan's meetings with the posts came with four minutes left in the second period and just over six minutes into the third as UW sought a tying goal. Instead, Anthony Romano made it 2-0 and Mathieu Gosselin scored into an empty net.
"It's not like we're not putting in the work," Ahcan said. "We're just not getting the results, which it stings but at some point it's going to come."