Wisconsin's most productive 1st period of season, 2 goals from Daryl Watts drive victory at Bemidji State

It took the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team four shots and less than 10 minutes Friday to do what it couldn't against Bemidji State goaltender Hannah Hogenson a month ago: score a goal.
Makenna Webster's breakaway was just the beginning for the top-ranked Badgers, who routed the Beavers 5-1 in Bemidji, Minnesota.
Hogenson shut down UW with 56 saves over 65 minutes in a 0-0 tie Nov. 6. The Badgers had no interest in a repeat Friday.
They scored four times in the first period, converting on two of three breakaways to rebound from a winless series against Minnesota last weekend.
"We always try to come out as fast as we can, with as much energy and try to get shots on net," UW forward Daryl Watts said. "And today we were just the most successful we've been doing that."
Watts scored twice to move into sole possession of seventh place on the NCAA women's hockey all-time list with 121 career goals. Her first was one of the four in the first period; her second put the Badgers ahead 5-1 in the second period.
Webster put the Badgers ahead just before the halfway mark of the first period, with Watts following 4½ minutes later. Sarah Wozniewicz and Maddi Wheeler added goals later in the opening frame.
UW (16-1-2, 10-1-3-1 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) didn't score more than two goals in the first period in its first 18 games of the season. It wasn't a great opening 10 minutes for the Badgers on Friday, but it turned around quickly, coach Mark Johnson said.
"We sprung a couple people, created a couple opportunities, got the puck in the back of the net," he said. "And it seemed especially after the first one we started to play better."
Lydia Passolt's goal in the second period for Bemidji State (6-9-2, 2-9-1-1) was only the third power-play score allowed by the Badgers this season and the first in seven games, since Oct. 30 against Minnesota State.
Hogenson made 49 saves; the Badgers outshot the Beavers 54-19. Kennedy Blair stopped 18 shots for UW.
Defenders Nicole LaMantia and Chayla Edwards both had two points for UW as the Badgers were successful in creating scoring chances out of their own zone.
"It was a quick transition — how quickly can we get the puck from our defenseman up to our forwards and beat that second layer of what they were trying to do?" Johnson said. "And I thought as the game went on, we did a really good job."
The Badgers have only Saturday's series finale left before breaking for the rest of 2021.