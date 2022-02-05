Wisconsin's losing streak reaches 6 as No. 9 Ohio State completes sweep

Ohio State didn’t need a big third period on Saturday to send the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team to a season-long six-game losing streak.

The damage was done in the second period, forcing UW’s fourth goalie change in the last six games and officially eliminating the Badgers from contention to host a quarterfinal series in the Big Ten playoffs before the first week of February was done.

The ninth-ranked Buckeyes scored three times in the middle frame en route to pasting the Badgers 6-2 in Columbus, Ohio.

UW has lost six in a row for the first time since dropping the last six games of the 2017-18 season. It is locked into finishing fifth, sixth or seventh in the Big Ten a year after winning the regular-season title.

TV cameras caught Badgers coach Tony Granato in an angry, one-way discussion with his players at the bench during a second-period timeout. He said he liked the way his team played on Friday but defensive miscues were costly Saturday.

Ohio State quashed UW third-period leads in the first three meetings between the teams this season, including a 3-1 deficit in Friday’s 4-3 Buckeyes overtime victory. It didn’t get that far Saturday.

Georgii Merkulov put Ohio State ahead 3-1 midway through the second period with his second goal of the game and third of the series. Michael Gildon waited out a sliding block attempt to beat Cameron Rowe 28 seconds later and Granato gave the goalie the hook after he stopped 13 of 17 shots.

After Jared Moe started 11 consecutive games, Rowe got the call for the second time in three outings Saturday. The Badgers got him a lead but it didn’t last and they continued playing musical chairs with their goalies.

The Buckeyes (21-7-2, 12-4-2-2 Big Ten) moved into sole possession of first place in the Big Ten. They have a three-point lead over Michigan but the Wolverines have two games in hand.

Playing one short of a full lineup for a second straight game because of injuries and illnesses didn’t slow the Badgers (8-19-3, 4-12-1-3) early.

Sam Stange put UW ahead just over two minutes into Saturday’s game by redirecting a Liam Malmquist power-play shot while he was skating through the slot. It was the first goal in 16 games from Stange, a sophomore who has been showing signs in practice of breaking out of a scoring slump.

The Badgers also went ahead in the opening minutes of Friday’s game with a power-play goal from the second unit of Stange, Malmquist, Max Johnson, Zach Urdahl and Josh Ess. UW scored two power-play goals in Friday’s loss and has nine in its last eight games.

The lead lasted less than two minutes and the Buckeyes tacked on the go-ahead goal before the end of the first period. Merkulov, who scored in overtime on Friday, snapped a shot high above Rowe’s glove from the left circle to equalize.

Rowe got in front of Eric Cooley’s shot from the left side on a 3-on-2 rush but the puck snuck between his pads to put Ohio State ahead 2-1. Cooley had two goals in 26 games entering the series; he scored in both games against the Badgers.

Jack Gorniak had a short-handed breakaway chance to get the Badgers level 2½ minutes after Cooley’s goal but Buckeyes goalie Jakub Dobeš stopped the shot and covered the puck as it kept sliding toward the goal line.

UW’s Mathieu De St. Phalle took over the team lead with his eighth goal to cut Ohio State’s lead to 5-2 in the second period. He made a nice move around a defender and went around the back of the net to tuck the puck in.

Madison native Mason Lohrei restored Ohio State’s four-goal lead in the third.

Wisconsin 1 1 0 — 2

Ohio State 2 3 1 — 6

First period: W — Stange 3 (Malmquist, Ess), 2:08 (pp). OS — Merkulov 17 (Lohrei), 4:01; Cooley 4 (Leslie, Marooney), 15:06. Penalties: Singleton, OS, :32; Kehrer, W, 16:37.

Second period: OS — Merkulov 18 (Gabriele), 10:09; Gildon 2 (Wise, O’Connell), 10:37; McWard 2 (O’Connell), 15:33. W — De St. Phalle 8 (Caufield, Ess), 17:48. Penalties: Lohrei, OS, 2:25; Marooney, OS, 6:53.

Third period: OS — Lohrei 4 (Wise, Dunlap), 1:23. Penalty: De St. Phalle, W, 8:13.

Saves: W (Rowe 9-4-x, Moe x-8-11) 32; OS (Dobeš 10-8-8) 26. Power plays: W 1-for-3; OS 0-for-2. Att. — 4,592.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.