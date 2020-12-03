 Skip to main content
Wisconsin's Linus Weissbach named top men's college hockey player for November
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Wisconsin's Linus Weissbach named top men's college hockey player for November

Linus Weissbach

Badgers' Linus Weissbach (9) skates through the stick check of Arizona State's James Sanchez on Nov. 28.

 ANDY MANIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

University of Wisconsin men's hockey senior Linus Weissbach collected the top honors for the opening month after going to the top of the national scoring charts early in the season.

Weissbach was named the national player of the month by the Hockey Commissioners' Association on Thursday.

The senior left wing had a national-best five goals and 10 points through the end of November. The Badgers played two more games than any other team during the month.

Weissbach has recorded at least one point in six of UW's eight games and had two points in four of them.

The other national award winners for November:

Women's player of the month: Gaby Roy, Boston College freshman forward

Men's rookie of the month: Tyrone Bronte, Alabama Huntsville forward

Women's rookie of the month: Kalty Kaltounkova, Colgate forward

Men's goaltender of the month: Jack LaFontaine, Minnesota senior

Women's goaltender of the month: Lauren Bench, Minnesota senior

Get ready for Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey season with State Journal's in-depth coverage

Wisconsin State Journal reporter Todd D. Milewski breaks down everything Badgers fans need to know about the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, the competition the Badgers face in the Big Ten, and other stories to watch during the 2020-21 season. 

