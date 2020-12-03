Wisconsin's Linus Weissbach named top men's college hockey player for November

University of Wisconsin men's hockey senior Linus Weissbach collected the top honors for the opening month after going to the top of the national scoring charts early in the season.
Weissbach was named the national player of the month by the Hockey Commissioners' Association on Thursday.
The senior left wing had a national-best five goals and 10 points through the end of November. The Badgers played two more games than any other team during the month.
Weissbach has recorded at least one point in six of UW's eight games and had two points in four of them.
The other national award winners for November:
Women's player of the month: Gaby Roy, Boston College freshman forward
Men's rookie of the month: Tyrone Bronte, Alabama Huntsville forward
Women's rookie of the month: Kalty Kaltounkova, Colgate forward
Men's goaltender of the month: Jack LaFontaine, Minnesota senior
Women's goaltender of the month: Lauren Bench, Minnesota senior
