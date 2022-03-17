Wisconsin's Daryl Watts named a women's hockey All-American for the 4th time

Daryl Watts ended her NCAA hockey career as a four-time All-American.

Watts was named to the first team Thursday after she led the University of Wisconsin with 28 goals and 57 points as a fifth-year player.

She also was a first-team pick in 2018 at Boston College and in 2021 at UW. She was on the second team in 2020.

Watts was the fifth player to be named a first-team all-American twice with the Badgers. She joined Sara Bauer (2006, 2007), Jessie Vetter (2007, 2009), Hilary Knight (2009, 2011) and Ann-Renée Desbiens (2016, 2017).

Watts finished her college career with 297 points, six shy of tying Meghan Agosta's NCAA record.

The top three vote-getters for the Patty Kazmaier Award also were announced Thursday, and all were from the WCHA: Minnesota forward Taylor Heise, Minnesota Duluth forward Gabbie Hughes and Ohio State defender Sophie Jaques.

Watts and fellow UW forward Casey O'Brien were among the 10 choices as finalists for the award for the top player in women's college hockey.

