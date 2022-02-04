Wisconsin's 3rd-period lead fades away again as No. 9 Ohio State rallies for overtime win

Another good start and another third-period lead against Ohio State meant little to the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team by the end Friday night.

The ninth-ranked Buckeyes scored twice in the third period to force overtime, where Georgii Merkulov scored to beat the Badgers 4-3 in Columbus, Ohio.

Just like both games of the teams’ series at the Kohl Center last month, the Badgers couldn’t put away a game they led in the third period.

It was their fifth straight loss. After finishing 10 games over .500 last season, UW is 10 below with five games left in the regular season.

Merkulov worked past Badgers defender Josh Ess and around the poke check of goalie Jared Moe to finish Friday’s comeback.

Michael Gildon scored 3½ minutes into the third period to cut UW’s lead to 3-2 and Jake Wise scored shortly after a Caden Brown tripping penalty to get the Buckeyes even.

“We played really well. We deserved better,” Badgers coach Tony Granato said. “Lots and lots of really good things on the forecheck. Offensive-zone movement was great.”

But Ohio State did what it does best: Dominate the scoring in the third period. The Buckeyes (20-7-2, 11-4-2-2 Big Ten) have outscored opponents 52-17 in the final period of regulation this season.

They came back from a 3-2 deficit after 40 minutes for a 5-3 victory against UW on Jan. 8 and quickly answered a Badgers third-period goal the next day for a 2-2 tie.

UW (8-18-3, 4-11-1-3) lost Corson Ceulemans from an already depleted defensive corps in the second period. Ceulemans scored twice in the middle frame but was ejected for a forearm into the head of an onrushing Buckeyes opponent.

He fired home from the high slot for a 2-0 UW lead and made it 3-1 with a power-play goal from a little farther out.

His night ended early and the Badgers defensive corps took another hit when he was called for direct contact to the head with 4:14 remaining.

The Buckeyes spent the rest of the second period and some of the third on the power play but Moe stopped all six shots that got through to him.

The major penalty and absence of Ceulemans added to the challenges UW faced before it even got to Value City Arena. Its charter flight arrived in Columbus at noon Friday, seven hours before the game started but had to wait for a gate and deicing of the stairs before the team could disembark and head to its hotel.

It’s rare for the Badgers to fly for a road trip on the day of the game but Ohio’s capital was hit hard by a winter storm on Thursday.

The lineup was one short of full. Forward Carson Bantle didn’t travel because of a non-COVID illness, leaving the Badgers with 12 healthy forwards. And they reached the end of their depth on defense because of injuries to Daniel Laatsch and Tyler Inamoto.

Shay Donovan became the 10th UW defenseman to play in a regular-season game this season.

The Badgers didn’t play like a delayed, short-handed team in the first period. They got the first eight shots on goal, the last of which was Max Johnson’s power-play goal.

Liam Malmquist and Zach Urdahl made plays below the goal line to get the puck in front for Johnson, who scored for the third time in his last seven games.

Ohio State’s Jakub Dobeš, who shared national goalie of the month honors for January, stopped 43 shots.

Wisconsin 1 2 0 0 — 3

Ohio State 0 1 2 1 — 4

First period: W — Johnson 5 (Urdahl, Malmquist), 3:39 (pp). Penalties: Merkulov, OS, 1:48; Dunlap, OS, 13:39.

Second period: W — Ceulemans 6 (De St. Phalle, Peltonen), 3:54. OS — Cooley 3 (Marooney, Lohrei), 8:04. W — Ceulemans 7 (De St. Phalle, Caufield), 13:04 (pp). Penalties: Thiesing, OS, 12:24; Ceulemans, W (major, game misconduct), 15:46.

Third period: OS — Gildon 1 (Gabriele, Lohrei), 3:31; Wise 10 (Thiesing, Lohrei), 13:48 (pp). Penalties: Thiesing, OS, 8:36; Brown, W, 13:28.

Overtime: OS — Merkulov 16 (Gabriele), 3:12.

Saves: W (Moe 8-14-12-1) 35; OS (Dobeš 14-12-16-1) 43. Power plays: W 2-for-4; OS 1-for-2. Att. — 4,743.

