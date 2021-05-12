Wisconsin won't lose its national title game hero to Canadian Olympic women's hockey team

Six former University of Wisconsin women's hockey players were included Wednesday when Canada unveiled the group that will compete for spots on next year's Olympic team.
But the centralization roster didn't have a Badgers player who had hoped to be part of the process, forward Daryl Watts.
Goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens, defender Meaghan Mikkelson and forwards Emily Clark, Sarah Nurse and Blayre Turnbull return from the 2018 Olympic team that lost to the U.S. in the gold medal game. They're joined in the pursuit of roster spots by goalie Kristen Campbell.
They'll go to Calgary at the end of July to start the process of choosing the team for the 2022 Beijing Games, scheduled for Feb. 4 through 20.
Watts and teammate Sophie Shirley were selected for Hockey Canada's selection camp for this year's World Championship, which was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Watts was a finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award as the top player in Division I women's hockey last season. She scored the overtime goal against Northeastern that gave the Badgers their sixth national championship.
She was a senior, but the NCAA didn't count last season toward eligibility limits because of the pandemic. Watts, the 2018 Patty Kazmaier Award winner as a freshman at Boston College, said in March that she planned to return to the Badgers for an extra season.
Had she been chosen for centralization, that would have been in 2022-23. It now appears it'll be next season.
