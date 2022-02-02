Wisconsin women's hockey team seeks return to aggressive ways on power play

The numbers don't seem to match up.
The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team is second in the country in scoring offense, averaging more than four goals per game, padded in part by a few blowouts.
The Badgers' power play is just 12th out of 41 teams even as the units have cashed in opportunities at some key moments in the last month.
There have been some chances to make a difference in a game left unfulfilled for fourth-ranked UW, which hosts No. 5 Minnesota Duluth on Friday and Saturday at LaBahn Arena.
"Moving toward the end of the season, I think we're really going to bear down on our power play," forward Daryl Watts said. "We changed it last week, so I think with more practice it'll just get better. We're really just going to focus on capitalizing on our scoring opportunities and creating momentum off of the power play to help us win games."
UW's power-play percentage (18.4%) is slightly better than it was last season but has dropped since the start of 2022. So have some of the underlying metrics.
Before the December break, the Badgers were attempting a shot every 23 seconds on the power play and 54% of those were getting to the goaltender.
In seven January games, the pace of attempts slowed to one every 44 seconds with 48% getting on goal. None of UW's opponents in that stretch ranks in the top 15 nationally for penalty killing.
The power play scored to tie a pair of games in the third period last month, but subsequent opportunities to go ahead fell short and led to the Badgers dropping points.
UW trailed Minnesota 1-0 in the third period on Jan. 21 when it got a five-minute power play. The group of Watts, Casey O'Brien, Makenna Webster, Sophie Shirley and Nicole LaMantia was aggressive after O'Brien's faceoff victory.
Six passes around the zone later, Watts had a clear lane to the net along the goal line, pushed the puck out a foot and backhanded it into the upper corner.
The only power-play skater who didn't touch the puck on the play was Webster, and she contributed by opening up at the top of the crease for a potential pass from Watts, keeping a defender locked to her and allowing Watts the space to get to the net untouched.
"I think we all need to be more aggressive getting to the net," Watts said. "I think we're getting a lot of shots off but I think a lot of them have been blocked in our past few games. Working on getting pucks through to the net, crashing the net, getting dirty, getting in the paint — those will all be important for us to work on."
The power play continued against the Gophers with the game tied but couldn't strike again. Shirley set up Webster for an open one-timer from the slot but she fanned on what would have been a quality chance.
Watts took a penalty to negate two of the minutes and the Badgers didn't convert on what was left. The Gophers scored late to win 2-1.
Last Friday, Webster scored a power-play goal at St. Cloud State for a 1-1 tie and UW then got another advantage with 2:42 remaining. Caitlin Schneider had a good chance from the slot but fired it right into goalie Emma Polusny's pads.
The game finished in a draw and the Badgers won the shootout, but it wasn't the full three league points that was expected against the WCHA's seventh-place team.
The Badgers shifted some personnel in their power-play units before last week's games at St. Cloud State and St. Thomas. Sarah Wozniewicz saw time with the top line of Watts, O'Brien and Webster, moving Shirley to the other group with linemates Brette Pettet and Maddi Wheeler. Schneider joined the second group as a fourth forward.
UW was first in the country in power play two seasons ago at 35.2%, a success rate that's hard to match. Shirley was third on the team in 2019-20 with six power-play goals but has just one since, that coming last season.
She said hard work on loose pucks and getting possession right off the faceoff are critical to the Badgers getting their power play going. They scored two goals in the first series against Minnesota Duluth this season and want to build momentum the same way this time around.
"If we're having two, three people on the puck and we're getting possession of the puck right away, it makes it a lot better just to be able to have that flow throughout the power play to not have to go back and break it out again," Shirley said. "I think those are just little things that we're going to want to focus on."
