Wisconsin women's hockey team rallies for tie at St. Cloud State despite 55-shot barrage

Just 26 seconds into Friday’s game, the University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team found itself trailing St. Cloud State.
After losing twice at Minnesota last weekend, it wasn’t the kind of start that the Badgers were looking for.
Makenna Webster’s power-play goal in the third period got No. 3 UW a 1-1 tie with the seventh-place Huskies in St. Cloud, Minnesota, but it was another instance of the Badgers not being able to capitalize on a high volume of shots.
Emma Polusny made 54 saves for St. Cloud State, which broke a 29-game losing streak to the Badgers with the tie.
Third-place UW earned the extra Western Collegiate Hockey Association point with a shootout victory on Nicole LaMantia’s slap shot from between the hash marks in the third round.
UW has scored just six goals on 171 shots on goal over its last four games. It’s 0-2-2 in that stretch, the first time it has gone winless in four games since October 2012.
It was an uphill battle for the Badgers (18-3-4, 11-3-4-1 WCHA) to get even after the first shot on goal of the game got past Badgers goaltender Kennedy Blair. Olivia Cvar put the Huskies (8-13-2, 2-11-2-2) in the lead and they were almost able to stretch it to the finish line.
Webster scored off a pass from Daryl Watts midway through the third after an extended stretch of Badgers pressure in front of Polusny.
Blair (18 saves) made a sparkling glove stop on an Addi Scribner rebound try to the left of the net just over three minutes before Webster tied the game.
The Badgers had a power play late in regulation and the Huskies had one in overtime but neither team found a winning goal.
UW moved into third in the PairWise Rankings after Northeastern lost to Vermont on Friday. The top three spots in the formula that selects and ranks teams for the NCAA tournament mirror the WCHA standings: Ohio State in first, followed by Minnesota and UW.
Wisconsin 0 0 1 0 — 1
St. Cloud State 1 0 0 0 — 1
First period: SC — Cvar 6 (Hall, Ross), :26. Penalty: Millwater, SC, 5:06.
Second period penalties: Wylie, SC, 15:31; Lind, SC, 17:58.
Third period: W — Webster 16 (Watts, O’Brien), 10:19. Penalties: Wolfe, SC, 8:47; Edwards, W, 11:43; Cvar, SC, 17:18.
Overtime penalty: Bowlby, W, 3:02.
Shootout: W 1 (LaMantia), SC 0, 3 rounds.
Saves: W (Blair 6-1-7-4) 18; SC (Polusny 11-20-20-3) 54. Power plays: W 1-for-5; SC 0-for-2. Att. — 402.