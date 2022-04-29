Wisconsin women's hockey team has one of its top scorers enter the transfer portal

One of the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team's top scorers last season is looking for a new place to play.

Makenna Webster's name went into the transfer portal Thursday, days before the deadline for players to qualify to move without having to sit out a year.

The right wing finished third behind linemates Daryl Watts and Casey O'Brien with 23 goals and 53 points as a sophomore last season. Both totals ranked ninth nationally.

She was a third-team Western Collegiate Hockey Association selection while playing on a line with two top-10 finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Award.

The Badgers have seen one player come in and one depart through the transfer portal this offseason. Center Jesse Compher will join the team next season after a year with the U.S. Olympic team. She played four seasons at Boston University before that.

Players have to enter the transfer portal before May 1 to be eligible to move to another team for the following season and not have to sit out a year.

Webster likely would have been in contention to be the top-line right wing next season for the Badgers, who have Lacey Eden returning at the position from a season away from the team while vying for a U.S. Olympic roster spot.

Webster didn't return messages seeking comment.

The St. Louis native was the national player of the month for October after she started the 2021-22 season with 12 goals and 27 points in her first 12 games. She posted multiple points in her first seven games of the season.

Webster scored hat tricks at Minnesota State on Oct. 30 and at St. Cloud State on Jan. 29.

She was the Frozen Four most outstanding player in 2021 after scoring in both games as the Badgers won their sixth NCAA title.

She arrived at UW in 2020 after a decorated pre-college career. She helped the U.S. win two gold medals and a silver in three appearances at the Under-18 Women's World Championships.

Webster was a teammate of O'Brien's at Shattuck-St. Mary's prep school in Minnesota, and they both credited that connection with their success together over two seasons with UW.

Men's team has portal addition

Forward Ryder Donovan has entered the transfer portal after three seasons with the Badgers men's hockey team.

Donovan, a fourth-round draft pick of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights in 2019, scored only six goals and 12 points in 88 career games with UW. He scored twice in the second game of the 2020-21 season but was in and out of the lineup toward the end of the season.

He said last November that he didn't consider entering the transfer portal last offseason. His brother Shay, a Badgers defenseman, did put his name in but ended up returning to UW.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.