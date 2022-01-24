Wisconsin women's hockey team falls out of top 2 in rankings for first time since 2018

A long streak ended for the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team Monday.
The Badgers fell from the top spot to a tie for third with Ohio State in the USCHO.com Division I women's poll after losing two one-goal games at Minnesota over the weekend.
UW (18-3-3) had been ranked first or second in 113 consecutive in-season polls by USCHO.com, dating to March 2016.
Northeastern took over the No. 1 spot in a tight vote among the top four teams. Minnesota jumped three spots to second.
Ohio State split a home series last weekend against Minnesota Duluth, which climbed three spots to fifth.
Minnesota won 2-1 on Friday and 4-3 on Saturday to hand the Badgers their first series sweep since February 2018. UW fell to fourth in the PairWise Rankings that determine at-large bids and seeding for the NCAA Tournament.
Voters had the defending NCAA champion Badgers atop the USCHO poll in the 2021-22 preseason rankings and the first 15 weekly editions.
The last time the Badgers weren't first or second in an USCHO poll was after the 2018 Frozen Four, when they were third. They hadn't been third or lower in an in-season poll since they were third Feb. 29, 2016.
The Badgers play at St. Cloud State on Friday and Saturday then stay in Minnesota to face St. Thomas next Monday in a rescheduled game.
Look back at coverage of Wisconsin women's hockey games in the 2021-22 season
Read stories on the Badgers women's hockey games from the 2021-22 season.
The Gophers took 11 of 12 points in the four-game regular-season series against the Badgers.
The Gophers secured the advantage in the regular-season series between the border rivals for the first time since the 2014-15 season.
The game matched the Badgers, ranked No. 1 in Division I, and the Blugolds, No. 4 in Division III.
The top-ranked Badgers went 4-for-4 in killing penalties, including one in overtime against the fourth-ranked Bobcats.
O'Brien scored a tiebreaking, short-handed goal in the third period for the top-ranked Badgers against the fourth-ranked Bobcats.
The Badgers swept a series in Bemidji for the first time since Feb. 3-4, 2017.
Wisconsin's most productive 1st period of season, 2 goals from Daryl Watts drive victory at Bemidji State
The Badgers hadn't scored more than two goals in a first period this season but scored four times to take control of the series opener against the Beavers.
Close but not enough was the theme for the Badgers during a series in which they never led.
The Badgers lost for the first time this season and had a 22-game unbeaten streak that dated to last season extinguished.
Brette Pettet, Makenna Webster, Sophie Shirley and Casey O'Brien all were credited with a goal and an assist for the top-ranked Badgers.
Maddi Wheeler scored twice and recorded her first four-point game for the Badgers in their first game against the Tommies.
Daryl Watts moves to 6th in all-time NCAA women's hockey scoring with hat trick in Badgers' rout of Bemidji State
Held scoreless on 56 shots a day earlier, the Badgers broke out with eight goals on Sunday.
Hannah Hogenson made 56 saves for Bemidji State, the most ever by a Badgers women's hockey opponent in a shutout. But Wisconsin managed to pick up the extra point in the shootout.
The Badgers women's hockey team earns a series sweep, thanks in part to Webster scoring three times in a 6:26 stretch of the third period.
UW outshot the Mavericks 18-3 in the third period to assume control and then guide the game to the finish.
LaMantia recorded her first two-goal performance in 108 career games for the Badgers.
Casey O'Brien's redirection late in the second period gave UW the lead for good in a 3-1 victory against No. 2 Ohio State at LaBahn Arena.
"We could have given up real easily down 2-0," coach Mark Johnson said after the Badgers improved to 8-0 this season.
The Badgers blanked Minnesota Duluth behind 24 saves from Kennedy Blair in their first top-10 challenge of the season.
Watts scored twice and assisted on three other goals as UW completed a sweep of St. Cloud State with a 6-1 victory at LaBahn Arena.
Badgers get emotional in honoring 2021 NCAA women's hockey championship team before they shut out St. Cloud State
Daryl Watts became only the ninth NCAA women's hockey player to reach 250 points in the victory.
Makenna Webster, Casey O'Brien and Daryl Watts all scored in the Badgers women hockey team's shutout victory.
O'Brien raised her season goal total to eight in just three games.
Fifteen of 18 Wisconsin skaters recorded at least a point as the Badgers defeated the Lions for the 19th straight time.
Sophomores Maddi Wheeler and Casey O'Brien both scored twice for the top-ranked Badgers.