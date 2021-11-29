Wisconsin women's hockey team enters Border Battle series at No. 1

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team started the week of a Border Battle series at No. 1 again but its rival fell out of the top four.
Minnesota was No. 5 in the USCHO.com Division I women's poll released Monday, down two spots after the Gophers (12-4) lost to Colgate on Saturday.
The Badgers (15-0-1) held the top spot for the 11th time in as many rankings this season. They were idle last week.
UW and Minnesota are scheduled to play the first two of four Western Collegiate Hockey Association games on Friday and Saturday at LaBahn Arena.
The last time both teams weren't in the top four of the USCHO poll for a Border Battle game was March 4, 2018.
Ohio State stayed at No. 2, and Northeastern and Quinnipiac moved up a spot each to third and fourth.
Minnesota Duluth is the other WCHA team in the top 10 at ninth following a loss to Penn State last Friday.
Men's hockey
The Badgers men's hockey team (4-11-1) did not receive any votes for the USCHO top 20 after a tie and loss against Clarkson in a non-conference series last weekend.
UW plays an exhibition game against the U.S. Under-18 Team on Thursday.
Minnesota Duluth took over as the No. 1 team from Minnesota State. No. 3 Michigan, No. 8 Notre Dame, No. 11 Minnesota and No. 18 Ohio State are the Big Ten teams in the rankings.