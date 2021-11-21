Wisconsin women's hockey team completes sweep of St. Thomas with 65-shot barrage

Brette Pettet started things in the right direction early for the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team on Sunday and then showed off her skills in the faceoff circle.
Pettet scored just 82 seconds into the Badgers' 5-1 victory against St. Thomas in Mendota Heights, Minnesota.
She also won 15 of 17 faceoffs as UW dominated possession and outshot the Tommies 65-14.
Pettet, Makenna Webster, Sophie Shirley and Casey O'Brien all were credited with a goal and an assist for the top-ranked Badgers (15-0-1, 9-0-3-0 WCHA), who extended their season-opening unbeaten streak to 16 games.
Saskia Maurer made 60 saves for the Tommies (4-9-1, 2-9-0-1), who are playing their first season at the Division I level and in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association.
Redshirt freshman goaltender Jane Gervais made her first collegiate start for the Badgers and stopped 13 of the 14 shots she faced. St. Thomas' Abby Promersberger scored in the second period to end Gervais' shutout bid.
But by that point UW had a comfortable lead thanks to three second-period goals, by O'Brien, Shirley and Webster.
O'Brien's goal was her nation-leading 16th of the season. Webster leads the country with 33 points.
Shirley set up Pettet's one-timer from the right circle to give the Badgers the lead in the first period. Shirley then got credit for the goal that put UW ahead 3-0 in the second period but replays showed that St. Thomas' Maddy Clough swept the rebound of Daryl Watts' shot off the back of Maurer and into the net before Shirley got to it.