Wisconsin women's hockey team adds a 2022 Olympian via transfer

Three years after an elite-level women's hockey player transferred to the University of Wisconsin from a Boston school looking to chase a national title, it's happening again.

U.S. Olympian Jesse Compher will play her final season of collegiate eligibility with the Badgers starting in the fall, UW announced Tuesday.

Just as Daryl Watts stepped into a key role in the offense in 2019 after moving from Boston College, Compher is expected to be a vital part of UW's attack after four seasons at Boston University and an Olympic year.

"I'm excited to get on campus with all my new teammates and join a winning culture while also having the chance to pursue my master's," Compher said in a statement released by UW.

Compher, who turns 23 in July, scored three goals in seven games at the Beijing Olympics with the U.S., which lost to Canada in the gold medal game. She played on the fourth line and moved to center after former UW player Brianna Decker broke her left leg and was lost for the tournament in the first game.

Compher, a Northbrook, Illinois, native, was a standout center at Boston University, winning more than 60% of her faceoffs over her final two seasons. She had a breakout sophomore season in 2018-19, scoring 61 points and going plus-38 in 37 games en route to being named a top-10 finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award, a second-team All-American and a first-team Hockey East pick.

She had 127 points in 109 games in four years with the Terriers.

The Badgers lost two of their top three centers — fifth-year seniors Brette Pettet and Delaney Drake — after last season, which ended with a NCAA quarterfinal loss at Northeastern. Forwards Watts, Caitlin Schneider and Maddie Posick also finished their fifth seasons, and UW signed four forwards to replace them.

UW also is scheduled to get back on the team forwards Britta Curl and Lacey Eden next season. They missed the 2021-22 college season while trying out for the U.S. Olympic team. Neither initially was picked; Curl was going to be added after Decker's injury but she tested positive for COVID-19 during processing for the trip to Beijing.

