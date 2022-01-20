 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wisconsin women's hockey reschedules a postponed game but will play on the road instead of at home
UW WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Wisconsin women's hockey reschedules a postponed game but will play on the road instead of at home

It appears that the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team won't be able to reschedule both of last week's postponed home games against St. Thomas.

But one of them is back on the books, only now as a road contest.

The Badgers and the Tommies are set to play Jan. 31 at St. Thomas Ice Arena in Mendota Heights, Minn. UW will extend a road trip of games against St. Cloud State on Jan. 28 and 29 to play after a day off.

The Monday game against St. Thomas will start at 7:15 p.m.

Coach Mark Johnson said when the games, originally scheduled for LaBahn Arena last Saturday and Sunday, were called off on Jan. 12 because of St. Thomas' COVID-19 cases that he'd be willing to have the Badgers play on the road to get them in.

University of Wisconsin women's hockey goaltender Kennedy Blair talks about what the team learned from its first series against Minnesota this season in December.

Only one will get done, matching the rescheduling announced Wednesday of half of Ohio State's series at St. Cloud State that was postponed last week. The Buckeyes and Huskies will play on Feb. 8.

That gives both the Badgers and the Buckeyes, who are tied for first place in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association, 27 games on the league schedule, one short of the full total.

Because of an unbalanced number of games played, the WCHA is using points percentage to determine standings. UW and Ohio State are tied at .833. Minnesota, which hosts the Badgers on Friday and Saturday, is at .741.

Tickets for the UW home games against first-year WCHA team St. Thomas that won't be played will be refunded.

