Wisconsin women's hockey reschedules a postponed game but will play on the road instead of at home

It appears that the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team won't be able to reschedule both of last week's postponed home games against St. Thomas.
But one of them is back on the books, only now as a road contest.
The Badgers and the Tommies are set to play Jan. 31 at St. Thomas Ice Arena in Mendota Heights, Minn. UW will extend a road trip of games against St. Cloud State on Jan. 28 and 29 to play after a day off.
The Monday game against St. Thomas will start at 7:15 p.m.
Coach Mark Johnson said when the games, originally scheduled for LaBahn Arena last Saturday and Sunday, were called off on Jan. 12 because of St. Thomas' COVID-19 cases that he'd be willing to have the Badgers play on the road to get them in.
Only one will get done, matching the rescheduling announced Wednesday of half of Ohio State's series at St. Cloud State that was postponed last week. The Buckeyes and Huskies will play on Feb. 8.
That gives both the Badgers and the Buckeyes, who are tied for first place in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association, 27 games on the league schedule, one short of the full total.
Because of an unbalanced number of games played, the WCHA is using points percentage to determine standings. UW and Ohio State are tied at .833. Minnesota, which hosts the Badgers on Friday and Saturday, is at .741.
Tickets for the UW home games against first-year WCHA team St. Thomas that won't be played will be refunded.
Look back at coverage of Wisconsin women's hockey games in the 2021-22 season
Read stories on the Badgers women's hockey games from the 2021-22 season.
The game matched the Badgers, ranked No. 1 in Division I, and the Blugolds, No. 4 in Division III.
The top-ranked Badgers went 4-for-4 in killing penalties, including one in overtime against the fourth-ranked Bobcats.
O'Brien scored a tiebreaking, short-handed goal in the third period for the top-ranked Badgers against the fourth-ranked Bobcats.
The Badgers swept a series in Bemidji for the first time since Feb. 3-4, 2017.
Wisconsin's most productive 1st period of season, 2 goals from Daryl Watts drive victory at Bemidji State
The Badgers hadn't scored more than two goals in a first period this season but scored four times to take control of the series opener against the Beavers.
Close but not enough was the theme for the Badgers during a series in which they never led.
The Badgers lost for the first time this season and had a 22-game unbeaten streak that dated to last season extinguished.
Brette Pettet, Makenna Webster, Sophie Shirley and Casey O'Brien all were credited with a goal and an assist for the top-ranked Badgers.
Maddi Wheeler scored twice and recorded her first four-point game for the Badgers in their first game against the Tommies.
Daryl Watts moves to 6th in all-time NCAA women's hockey scoring with hat trick in Badgers' rout of Bemidji State
Held scoreless on 56 shots a day earlier, the Badgers broke out with eight goals on Sunday.
Hannah Hogenson made 56 saves for Bemidji State, the most ever by a Badgers women's hockey opponent in a shutout. But Wisconsin managed to pick up the extra point in the shootout.
The Badgers women's hockey team earns a series sweep, thanks in part to Webster scoring three times in a 6:26 stretch of the third period.
UW outshot the Mavericks 18-3 in the third period to assume control and then guide the game to the finish.
LaMantia recorded her first two-goal performance in 108 career games for the Badgers.
Casey O'Brien's redirection late in the second period gave UW the lead for good in a 3-1 victory against No. 2 Ohio State at LaBahn Arena.
"We could have given up real easily down 2-0," coach Mark Johnson said after the Badgers improved to 8-0 this season.
The Badgers blanked Minnesota Duluth behind 24 saves from Kennedy Blair in their first top-10 challenge of the season.
Watts scored twice and assisted on three other goals as UW completed a sweep of St. Cloud State with a 6-1 victory at LaBahn Arena.
Badgers get emotional in honoring 2021 NCAA women's hockey championship team before they shut out St. Cloud State
Daryl Watts became only the ninth NCAA women's hockey player to reach 250 points in the victory.
Makenna Webster, Casey O'Brien and Daryl Watts all scored in the Badgers women hockey team's shutout victory.
O'Brien raised her season goal total to eight in just three games.
Fifteen of 18 Wisconsin skaters recorded at least a point as the Badgers defeated the Lions for the 19th straight time.
Sophomores Maddi Wheeler and Casey O'Brien both scored twice for the top-ranked Badgers.