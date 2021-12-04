Wisconsin women's hockey looks for lessons after tie, shootout loss to Minnesota

Casey O'Brien's hands went up in the air as she saw Makenna Webster get her stick on the centering pass.
It was a premature celebration by the University of Wisconsin women's hockey center on Saturday. Webster indeed redirected O'Brien's pass in on net from the top of the crease with 12 seconds left in overtime but Minnesota goaltender Lauren Bench made a tough save.
"We were close," O'Brien said. "We just couldn't bury it at the end."
The top-ranked Badgers rallied from a goal down twice but never could capture the lead in a 2-2 tie with the No. 5 Golden Gophers at LaBahn Arena.
Close but not enough was the theme for UW during a series in which it never led. Minnesota won Friday's game 3-2 and then claimed the extra point Saturday by winning a shootout 3-2 in eight rounds.
"There's definitely some chances that we're all going to look back on and wish we'd done one thing differently to put it in," said O'Brien, who scored twice. "But at the end of the day, I think it's important to lose. It's only going to help us going forward and especially in elimination games against tough teams. I think we're going to learn a lot from this weekend."
That's the hope from Badgers coach Mark Johnson, too, after UW was held to one of a possible six points in a Western Collegiate Hockey Association series for only the second time in the last four seasons. The other also was against Minnesota, Nov. 2-3, 2019, in Minneapolis.
The last time UW didn't get at least two points in a home series was Oct. 17-18, 2014, also against the Gophers.
"These games help you find out about yourself on some of the things that you need to work on," Johnson said. "We'll look at some things and analyze it and move forward. The players get an understanding of when you play these games you've got to be ready to play right away."
Defender Emily Zumwinkle gave the Gophers a 2-1 lead with 12:18 left in regulation but O'Brien had an answer for the Badgers less than two minutes later.
Her drive from the right side deflected off Minnesota's Emily Oden and eluded Bench. It was O'Brien's national-best 19th goal of the season.
All of the chasing the Badgers had to do over two games left them drained by the end.
"We've got to find what's left in the tank and use it and we've got to be able to win those games," O'Brien said.
UW's Nicole LaMantia wound up with a slap shot that beat Bench in the fourth round of the shootout — the first sudden-death set of shots — to put the Badgers (15-1-2, 9-1-3-1 WCHA) ahead. But Emily Brown extended things for Minnesota (13-4-1, 8-2-1-1) by beating Kennedy Blair through the pads.
No one scored in the fifth, sixth or seventh rounds but Zumwinkle ended things by scoring through Blair's five hole in the eighth.
It was the second-longest shootout in Badgers history behind a 12-round victory against Minnesota Duluth in 2017.
UW finished 10-2-2 at home in 2021. It has a series at Bemidji State next weekend before a 20-day break from games.
O'Brien recorded a multiple-goal game for the first time since she started the season with three in a row.
Her first was a shot from the left side that hit Bench's shoulder, popped into the air and landed in the crease before rolling over the goal line amid a scramble. She credited Sarah Wozniewicz for creating chaos at the net front.
"That's why I keep telling them to shoot," Johnson said. "You never know what's going to happen."
O'Brien thought she knew what was going to happen on the last shot of overtime. With UW on a 4-on-3 power play, she delivered a pass to the net front from the left faceoff dot.
Webster was at the top of the crease and Daryl Watts was at the back post looking for a putaway. Webster got her stick on the puck but Bench flashed out her left pad and the Gophers cleared the rebound.