Wisconsin women's hockey looks for lessons after tie, shootout loss to Minnesota

Casey O'Brien's hands went up in the air as she saw Makenna Webster get her stick on the centering pass.

It was a premature celebration by the University of Wisconsin women's hockey center on Saturday. Webster indeed redirected O'Brien's pass in on net from the top of the crease with 12 seconds left in overtime but Minnesota goaltender Lauren Bench made a tough save.

"We were close," O'Brien said. "We just couldn't bury it at the end."

The top-ranked Badgers rallied from a goal down twice but never could capture the lead in a 2-2 tie with the No. 5 Golden Gophers at LaBahn Arena.

Close but not enough was the theme for UW during a series in which it never led. Minnesota won Friday's game 3-2 and then claimed the extra point Saturday by winning a shootout 3-2 in eight rounds.

"There's definitely some chances that we're all going to look back on and wish we'd done one thing differently to put it in," said O'Brien, who scored twice. "But at the end of the day, I think it's important to lose. It's only going to help us going forward and especially in elimination games against tough teams. I think we're going to learn a lot from this weekend."