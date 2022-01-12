Wisconsin women's hockey games wiped out due to St. Thomas' COVID-19 issues

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team's games against St. Thomas scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at LaBahn Arena have been called off, the Western Collegiate Hockey Association announced Wednesday.
Issues with COVID-19 in the Tommies' program forced the decision, the league said. The teams and the league will attempt to reschedule the games, according to a WCHA statement, but neither team has an open weekend before the end of the regular season.
The top-ranked Badgers played an exhibition game on Monday against UW-Eau Claire but otherwise have played only two games in the last month. They defeated and tied Quinnipiac at LaBahn Arena on Jan. 1-2.
Details on ticket refunds haven't yet been worked out by UW.
The Badgers men's hockey team originally postponed last weekend's series against Ohio State because of COVID quarantines in the UW program. The series then was shifted back by a day to start last Saturday.
1 of 13
2021-12-03-UW-Minn_13-12032021212254
Wisconsin forward Maddi Wheeler (28), second from right, celebrates her 3rd period goal that tied the game at 2-2. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Wisconsin goaltender Kennedy Blair (29), left, after losing to Minnesota. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Minnesota celebrates a 3rd period goal by Minnesota forward Catie Skaja (3) that gave them the lead that they held for the rest of the night giving the Badgers a home loss. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Minnesota celebrates a 3rd period goal by Minnesota forward Catie Skaja (3) that gave them the lead that they held for the rest of the night giving the Badgers a home loss. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Wisconsin forward Casey O'Brien (26), center, celebrates a 2nd period goal. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Wisconsin forward Casey O'Brien (26), not pictured, scores a 2nd period goal on Minnesota goaltender Lauren Bench (35). Wisconsin forward Maddi Wheeler (28) is at right. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Minnesota goaltender Lauren Bench (35) makes a save on a shot by Wisconsin forward Makenna Webster (8) in the 2nd period. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Wisconsin goaltender Kennedy Blair (29) makes a save in the first period. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Wisconsin defenseman Nicole LaMantia (21) and defenseman Sophie Helgeson (3) battle for control of puck with Minnesota forward Taylor Heise (9) in the 1st period. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Wisconsin goaltender Kennedy Blair (29) dives for a save in the 1st period. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Minnesota forward Taylor Heise (9) celebrates her goal on Wisconsin goaltender Kennedy Blair (29) shortly into the 1st period. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Minnesota forward Emily Oden (21) scores past Wisconsin goaltender Kennedy Blair (29) in the 1st period. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Minnesota forward Taylor Heise (9) celebrates her goal on Wisconsin goaltender Kennedy Blair (29) shortly into the 1st period. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Photos: Minnesota hands Wisconsin women's hockey first loss of season
The No. 1 Badgers fell for the first time in 23 games.
1 of 13
2021-12-03-UW-Minn_13-12032021212254
Wisconsin forward Maddi Wheeler (28), second from right, celebrates her 3rd period goal that tied the game at 2-2. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Steve Apps
2021-12-03-UW-Minn_12-12032021212254
Wisconsin goaltender Kennedy Blair (29), left, after losing to Minnesota. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Steve Apps
2021-12-03-UW-Minn_11-12032021211736
Minnesota celebrates a 3rd period goal by Minnesota forward Catie Skaja (3) that gave them the lead that they held for the rest of the night giving the Badgers a home loss. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Steve Apps
2021-12-03-UW-Minn_10-12032021211230
Minnesota celebrates a 3rd period goal by Minnesota forward Catie Skaja (3) that gave them the lead that they held for the rest of the night giving the Badgers a home loss. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Steve Apps
2021-12-03-UW-Minn_08-12032021203728
Wisconsin forward Casey O'Brien (26), center, celebrates a 2nd period goal. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Steve Apps
2021-12-03-UW-Minn_07-12032021203728
Wisconsin forward Casey O'Brien (26), not pictured, scores a 2nd period goal on Minnesota goaltender Lauren Bench (35). Wisconsin forward Maddi Wheeler (28) is at right. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Steve Apps
2021-12-03-UW-Minn_09-12032021203728
Minnesota goaltender Lauren Bench (35) makes a save on a shot by Wisconsin forward Makenna Webster (8) in the 2nd period. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Steve Apps
2021-12-03-UW-Minn_06-12032021200252
Wisconsin goaltender Kennedy Blair (29) makes a save in the first period. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Steve Apps
2021-12-03-UW-Minn_05-12032021200252
Wisconsin defenseman Nicole LaMantia (21) and defenseman Sophie Helgeson (3) battle for control of puck with Minnesota forward Taylor Heise (9) in the 1st period. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Steve Apps
2021-12-03-UW-Minn_02-12032021195711
Wisconsin goaltender Kennedy Blair (29) dives for a save in the 1st period. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Steve Apps
2021-12-03-UW-Minn_04-12032021195230
Minnesota forward Taylor Heise (9) celebrates her goal on Wisconsin goaltender Kennedy Blair (29) shortly into the 1st period. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Steve Apps
2021-12-03-UW-Minn_01-12032021195230
Minnesota forward Emily Oden (21) scores past Wisconsin goaltender Kennedy Blair (29) in the 1st period. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Steve Apps
2021-12-03-UW-Minn_03-12032021195230
Minnesota forward Taylor Heise (9) celebrates her goal on Wisconsin goaltender Kennedy Blair (29) shortly into the 1st period. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Two of the five players who have signed to play for the Badgers men's hockey team next season are confident that there's growth to be had in the program despite it moving toward a fourth losing record in five years.