Wisconsin women's hockey games wiped out due to St. Thomas' COVID-19 issues
UW WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Wisconsin women's hockey games wiped out due to St. Thomas' COVID-19 issues

2021-12-03-UW-Minn_12-12032021212254

The Badgers skate after losing to Minnesota on Dec. 3.

 STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team's games against St. Thomas scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at LaBahn Arena have been called off, the Western Collegiate Hockey Association announced Wednesday.

Issues with COVID-19 in the Tommies' program forced the decision, the league said. The teams and the league will attempt to reschedule the games, according to a WCHA statement, but neither team has an open weekend before the end of the regular season.

The top-ranked Badgers played an exhibition game on Monday against UW-Eau Claire but otherwise have played only two games in the last month. They defeated and tied Quinnipiac at LaBahn Arena on Jan. 1-2.

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team practices on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at LaBahn Arena.

Details on ticket refunds haven't yet been worked out by UW.

The Badgers men's hockey team originally postponed last weekend's series against Ohio State because of COVID quarantines in the UW program. The series then was shifted back by a day to start last Saturday.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

