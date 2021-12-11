 Skip to main content
Wisconsin women's hockey finishes 2021 with sweep of Bemidji State behind 4 points from Daryl Watts
UW WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Wisconsin women's hockey finishes 2021 with sweep of Bemidji State behind 4 points from Daryl Watts

Bemidji State twice cut the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team's lead to one goal Saturday afternoon.

Casey O'Brien and Daryl Watts made sure the Beavers' momentum didn't last long.

They scored within three minutes of the Bemidji State goals to ensure the Badgers ended their slate of games for 2021 on a high note.

No. 1 UW completed a sweep with a 5-2 victory in Bemidji, Minnesota, with Watts scoring twice for the second straight day and adding two assists.

Nicole LaMantia recorded a season high-tying three assists for the Badgers, who were 33-3-3 and won their sixth national championship during the 2021 calendar year.

O'Brien scored her national-best 20th goal in the Badgers' 20th game of the season 1:42 after Lindsey Featherstone scored off a turnover by Maddie Posick to cut Bemidji State's deficit to 2-1.

O'Brien slammed home the rebound of a LaMantia shot to make it 3-1.

Bemidji State's Lydia Passolt made it 3-2 in the third period, but Watts answered with a 5-on-3 power-play goal a short time later.

Watts assisted on Sophie Shirley's empty-net goal and had at least two points for the ninth time in 20 games. She became the sixth NCAA women's hockey player with 150 assists by helping on Brette Pettet's first-period score.

The Badgers swept a series in Bemidji for the first time since Feb. 3-4, 2017.

University of Wisconsin women's hockey player Casey O'Brien says the Badgers will learn from a loss and tie against Minnesota last week and are familiar with this week's opponent, Bemidji State.

Bemidji State goaltender Hannah Hogenson made impressive saves on Pettet and Makenna Webster in the game's first 3½ minutes, but the Badgers' pressure paid off later in the period.

UW (17-1-2, 11-1-3-1 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) got 20 shots on goal in the opening 20 minutes, the sixth time this season the Badgers had reached that many and the second in the series.

Pettet left the puck in the right circle and Watts fired it off Hogenson and in to give the Badgers the lead. Pettet finished off a rebound with Hogenson scrambling to get back into position 6½ minutes later.

Pettet recorded her fourth multiple-point game of the season.

Hogenson made 48 saves for the Beavers (6-10-2, 2-10-1-1). Kennedy Blair stopped 13 shots for the Badgers.

