Wisconsin women's hockey finishes 2021 with sweep of Bemidji State behind 4 points from Daryl Watts

Bemidji State's Lydia Passolt made it 3-2 in the third period, but Watts answered with a 5-on-3 power-play goal a short time later.
Watts assisted on Sophie Shirley's empty-net goal and had at least two points for the ninth time in 20 games. She became the sixth NCAA women's hockey player with 150 assists by helping on Brette Pettet's first-period score.
The Badgers swept a series in Bemidji for the first time since Feb. 3-4, 2017.
Bemidji State goaltender Hannah Hogenson made impressive saves on Pettet and Makenna Webster in the game's first 3½ minutes, but the Badgers' pressure paid off later in the period.
UW (17-1-2, 11-1-3-1 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) got 20 shots on goal in the opening 20 minutes, the sixth time this season the Badgers had reached that many and the second in the series.
Pettet left the puck in the right circle and Watts fired it off Hogenson and in to give the Badgers the lead. Pettet finished off a rebound with Hogenson scrambling to get back into position 6½ minutes later.
Pettet recorded her fourth multiple-point game of the season.
Hogenson made 48 saves for the Beavers (6-10-2, 2-10-1-1). Kennedy Blair stopped 13 shots for the Badgers.
Photos: Minnesota hands Wisconsin women's hockey first loss of season
The No. 1 Badgers fell for the first time in 23 games.
Wisconsin forward Maddi Wheeler (28), second from right, celebrates her 3rd period goal that tied the game at 2-2. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Wisconsin goaltender Kennedy Blair (29), left, after losing to Minnesota. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Minnesota celebrates a 3rd period goal by Minnesota forward Catie Skaja (3) that gave them the lead that they held for the rest of the night giving the Badgers a home loss. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Minnesota celebrates a 3rd period goal by Minnesota forward Catie Skaja (3) that gave them the lead that they held for the rest of the night giving the Badgers a home loss. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Wisconsin forward Casey O'Brien (26), center, celebrates a 2nd period goal. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Wisconsin forward Casey O'Brien (26), not pictured, scores a 2nd period goal on Minnesota goaltender Lauren Bench (35). Wisconsin forward Maddi Wheeler (28) is at right. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Minnesota goaltender Lauren Bench (35) makes a save on a shot by Wisconsin forward Makenna Webster (8) in the 2nd period. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Wisconsin goaltender Kennedy Blair (29) makes a save in the first period. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Wisconsin defenseman Nicole LaMantia (21) and defenseman Sophie Helgeson (3) battle for control of puck with Minnesota forward Taylor Heise (9) in the 1st period. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Wisconsin goaltender Kennedy Blair (29) dives for a save in the 1st period. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Minnesota forward Taylor Heise (9) celebrates her goal on Wisconsin goaltender Kennedy Blair (29) shortly into the 1st period. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Minnesota forward Emily Oden (21) scores past Wisconsin goaltender Kennedy Blair (29) in the 1st period. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Minnesota forward Taylor Heise (9) celebrates her goal on Wisconsin goaltender Kennedy Blair (29) shortly into the 1st period. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.