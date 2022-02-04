Wisconsin women's hockey can't solve Minnesota Duluth goalie in shutout loss

It doesn’t seem to matter who’s standing in front of the other team’s net these days.

The University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team is having trouble making its shots count.

Minnesota Duluth’s second-string goalie was the one to foil the fourth-ranked Badgers on Friday in a 3-0 Bulldogs victory at LaBahn Arena. Jojo Chobak made 45 saves in cranking up the level of scoring frustration a little more for UW.

“We’re fighting through it,” coach Mark Johnson said. “It continues on.”

The Badgers have launched more than 40 shots in each of their last four games but have scored just eight times total, a shooting percentage of 4.2.

Gabby Krause scored on the game’s first shot and Élizabeth Giguère scored twice in the third period to give the fifth-ranked Bulldogs their first victory in 17 games at LaBahn Arena (1-14-2).

The Badgers have been blanked twice at home in the same season for the first time since 2013-14 and fell out of first place in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association.

“We worked hard. We did a lot of little things right,” Badgers captain Grace Bowlby said. “We can’t get too hard on ourselves. We just have to stay positive because at the end of the day we’re a great team and we’re not defined by one game. We played well this game; we just didn’t happen to score.”

Krause put the Bulldogs in front less than four minutes into the game off a feed from Clara Van Wieren out of the left corner. That left the Badgers chasing.

It was the second consecutive Friday that the Badgers allowed a goal on the first shot of the game. St. Cloud State held UW to a 1-1 tie a week earlier after going in front early.

“We were playing on our heels and we weren’t reacting the way we should,” Johnson said. “We’ve talked about that. It’s happened probably three or four times to us in some games where the other team has capitalized in the first five minutes. We’ll try to focus in and make sure that doesn’t happen tomorrow night.”

Chobak is playing in place of Emma Soderberg, the Bulldogs goalie who is with Sweden at the Olympics. The Bulldogs sophomore and UW’s Kennedy Blair went save for save in the second period.

Blair turned away two shots by Giguère after the 2020 Patty Kazmaier Award winner got a breakaway out of the penalty box. Chobak denied Sophie Shirley on a breakaway after the UW forward picked off a cross-ice pass.

Blair kicked out her left pad to stop a Krause tip and Chobak slid to her left to get in front of a Brette Pettet try.

Casey O’Brien, the nation’s leading goal-scorer entering the game, had an open look in front of the net with the game still 1-0 in the third period but Chobak got over to turn it away.

Giguère deked Blair to score with 8:24 left in the third and scored into an empty net late.

The buildup to Friday’s series opener was unusual for both the Badgers (20-4-4, 13-4-4-1 WCHA) and the Bulldogs (18-8-0, 14-6-1-1) because of weeknight games rescheduled because of COVID-related postponements. UW won at St. Thomas 3-1 on Monday; Duluth rolled at St. Cloud State 5-1 on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs have won nine of 10 since the break. They have split road series against Ohio State and Minnesota this season.

The Badgers fell into third place behind the Gophers and Buckeyes and now need help to win a third straight WCHA regular-season title.

“We played well; we had a lot of shots,” Bowlby said. “Sometimes the pucks just don’t go in and bounces don’t go your way. You can’t hang your heads too low.”

Minnesota Duluth 1 0 2 — 3

Wisconsin 0 0 0 — 0

First period: MD — Krause 3 (Van Wieren, Furhman), 3:42. Penalty: Baskin, MD, 13:50.

Second period penalty: Giguere, MD, 5:55.

Third period: OS — Giguere 16 (Hughes), 11:36; Giguere 17, 19:46 (en).

Saves: MD (Chobak 12-16-17) 45; W (Blair 2-9-2) 13. Power plays: MD 0-for-0; W 0-for-2. Att. — 2,273.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.