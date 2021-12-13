Wisconsin will take No. 1 women's hockey ranking into winter break

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team made it a clean sweep of No. 1 rankings in the first half of the season.
The Badgers were the top-ranked team in Monday's USCHO.com poll, as they have been since the start of the season.
UW (17-1-2) defeated Bemidji State twice last week in its final games of 2021. The Badgers host No. 4 Quinnipiac, the only other team to get a first-place vote, in a nonconference series Jan. 1-2.
Minnesota fell from fourth to fifth after splitting with Minnesota Duluth at home. The Bulldogs moved up one spot to No. 8.
Ohio State stayed second as the Western Collegiate Hockey Association continued to have four teams in the top 10.
Men's hockey
Michigan (third) and Ohio State (17th) stayed put in the USCHO rankings after splitting a series last week.
Notre Dame fell two spots to 10th after losing in overtime to Michigan State on Saturday and idle Minnesota slid one place to 11th.
Minnesota State stayed atop the rankings.
The Badgers (5-12-1), who had a regulation win and overtime loss against Penn State last week, haven't been ranked since opening the season with a pair of losses to Michigan Tech.
Fave 5: Todd D. Milewski picks his favorite stories of 2021
A year of major changes and obstacles overcome just to get games on the schedule made it tough to pick, but these are Todd D. Milewski's five favorite stories from 2021.
The remarkable story of how brain surgery saved Tony Granato's life 25 years ago and his improbable return to the ice
Tony Granato, his wife Linda and some of his teammates took a look back at a frightening period of time when he needed surgery to not just ret…
Former Badgers men's hockey goalies got together to chat about what makes for a great shooter, some of the best they faced and how Cole Caufie…
Daryl Watts opens up about Hockey Canada snub, her famous OT goal and why she's pumped for 1 last season with the Badgers
Badgers women's hockey star Daryl Watts didn't make Canada's residency program to pick the Olympic team and she was tired of holding back about it.
Move out, clean, move in: A look inside the craziness of Badgers hockey doubleheader days at LaBahn Arena
The COVID-19 pandemic changed so much of the 2020-21 sports season, and this was a look inside the logistics of playing men's and women's hock…
Barry Alvarez says he'll retire after a 31-year tenure with the Badgers as football coach, athletic director
When Barry Alvarez announced his retirement as Badgers athletic director, all sorts of people connected to UW now or in the past had ways of f…