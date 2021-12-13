 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wisconsin will take No. 1 women's hockey ranking into winter break
0 Comments
topical alert
UW HOCKEY

Wisconsin will take No. 1 women's hockey ranking into winter break

  • 0
Badgers women's hockey bench

Badgers coach Mark Johnson addresses the team during a timeout in an Oct. 24, game against Ohio State at LaBahn Arena.

 STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team made it a clean sweep of No. 1 rankings in the first half of the season.

The Badgers were the top-ranked team in Monday's USCHO.com poll, as they have been since the start of the season.

UW (17-1-2) defeated Bemidji State twice last week in its final games of 2021. The Badgers host No. 4 Quinnipiac, the only other team to get a first-place vote, in a nonconference series Jan. 1-2.

Minnesota fell from fourth to fifth after splitting with Minnesota Duluth at home. The Bulldogs moved up one spot to No. 8.

Ohio State stayed second as the Western Collegiate Hockey Association continued to have four teams in the top 10.

Wisconsin State Journal hockey beat reporter Todd D. Milewski wraps up the Badgers' 5-4 overtime loss to Penn State on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at the Kohl Center.

Men's hockey

Michigan (third) and Ohio State (17th) stayed put in the USCHO rankings after splitting a series last week.

Notre Dame fell two spots to 10th after losing in overtime to Michigan State on Saturday and idle Minnesota slid one place to 11th.

Minnesota State stayed atop the rankings.

The Badgers (5-12-1), who had a regulation win and overtime loss against Penn State last week, haven't been ranked since opening the season with a pair of losses to Michigan Tech.

Fave 5: Todd D. Milewski picks his favorite stories of 2021

A year of major changes and obstacles overcome just to get games on the schedule made it tough to pick, but these are Todd D. Milewski's five favorite stories from 2021.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics