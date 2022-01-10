Wisconsin takes No. 1 ranking into women's hockey exhibition against UW-Eau Claire

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team is again the No. 1 team in the national rankings as it prepares for an exhibition game Monday night against an in-state foe for the first time.
The Badgers got all 15 first-place votes in the USCHO.com poll on Monday. They didn't play last weekend but have an exhibition against UW-Eau Claire scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at LaBahn Arena.
The Badgers and the Blugolds, ranked third in last week's USCHO.com Division III women's poll, planned the game after the NCAA allowed schools this season to play one exhibition game against a college opponent.
UW (18-1-3) has never played against any of Wisconsin's nine Division III teams since starting its program in 1999. Its exhibition games have been against national teams, Canadian colleges and pro teams.
Fans will be admitted to Monday night's game only with the donation of a new or gently used children's book.
Ohio State and Northeastern stayed second and third behind UW in the rankings. Minnesota moved up to fourth.
Men's hockey
Minnesota State stayed No. 1 in the USCHO men's rankings, with Michigan leading Big Ten schools at No. 4.
Minnesota was up one spot to ninth, Notre Dame stayed at 13th and Ohio State moved up one spot to 16th after taking five of six points against the Badgers.
