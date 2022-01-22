Wisconsin swept for 1st time in nearly 4 years as Minnesota answers early goals

There was no revenge for the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team against Minnesota. And now its road to the Western Collegiate Hockey Association regular-season championship is a little tougher.
The Golden Gophers answered the Badgers' early goals and swept UW with a 4-3 victory in Minneapolis on Saturday.
Minnesota took 11 of 12 points in the four-game regular-season series against the Badgers. UW wanted to make up for a regulation loss and a shootout defeat to the Gophers in December but the hosts had other ideas.
They scored two goals 70 seconds apart to tie and take the lead in the first period after the Badgers went ahead twice.
UW, which was swept for the first time since February 2018, fell from first in the PairWise Rankings to fourth behind Ohio State, Minnesota and Northeastern. The Badgers were tied with Ohio State for first in the WCHA going into Saturday's game but ended up in third, trailing the Buckeyes and Gophers.
Badgers coach Mark Johnson said after Friday's 2-1 loss that getting a lead was important for the last of four regular-season games between the teams. UW hadn't led in any of the first three contests.
The Badgers took the lead twice in the opening period Saturday on goals by Brette Pettet and Caitlin Schneider but held the advantage for only 1:50 combined.
Minnesota's Crystalyn Hengler and Ella Huber answered 1:36 and 14 seconds, respectively, after the first two UW goals. And Abigail Boreen's shot hit a Gophers teammate in front of the net and bounced past Kennedy Blair to put the home side in front with 1:32 left in the opening frame.
UW allowed three goals in a period for the first time since the first period of a 4-2 loss at Minnesota Duluth on Feb. 26, 2021.
The Badgers (18-3-3, 11-3-3-1 WCHA) fell behind by two goals for only the third time this season in the second period. Blair couldn't hold Boreen's shot from the slot and Taylor Heise dived to poke in the rebound for Minnesota (19-6-1, 14-3-1-2).
Pettet scored her second of the game in the third period to slice UW's deficit in half but that was as close as the Badgers got.