Wisconsin suffers worst loss in nearly 6 years as No. 2 Ohio State scores 5 in first 2 periods

Poor starts have haunted the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team in 2022. The opening minutes of the final regular-season series was no different, and it got worse for the Badgers from there.

No. 2 Ohio State scored on its second shot, part of a three-goal first period that launched the Buckeyes to an emphatic 5-1 victory against the third-ranked Badgers on Friday in Columbus, Ohio.

UW looked undisciplined on the defensive side of the ice at times and fell into third place in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association. It needs to win Saturday's game in regulation to tie the Buckeyes and take the second seed for the playoffs on a tiebreaker.

The Badgers suffered their worst loss in one day shy of six years. It was only the 10th time in 713 games coached by Mark Johnson since 2002 they have allowed at least five goals. The opponent got to five by the end of the second period in only one of them previously, in 2010.

"We played all right but we didn't play well enough to win," Johnson said. "We made just enough mistakes and gave them opportunities and they capitalized on them."

UW had allowed a goal on the opponent's first shot on three consecutive Fridays. It got past that against Ohio State but not by much.

Jenna Buglioni put the Buckeyes ahead less than four minutes into the game after Gabby Rosenthal checked UW's Makenna Webster off the puck in the corner.

Liz Schepers' nice diagonal pass through the neutral zone let Paetyn Levis get past UW defender Maddie Posick and score on a drive up the right side.

The Badgers then got caught running around in their defensive zone, allowing Schepers to get free in the slot for a shot that beat Kennedy Blair to the glove side.

UW allowed three goals in the first period seven times in Johnson's first 17 seasons as head coach. It has happened four times in the last two seasons.

"We knew it was going to be a hornet's nest — good crowd, good atmosphere," Johnson said. "You just would have liked to not get down 2-0, 3-0."

The Badgers took a boost into the first intermission thanks to two nice plays by Webster to cut the Buckeyes' lead to 3-1. She stole the puck from defender Sophie Jaques and then scored from the right side on a 2-on-1 rush.

But the Buckeyes (24-6-0, 19-5-1-1 WCHA) were able to collapse defensively around their net and prevent UW (23-5-4, 16-5-4-1) from getting good chances in the second period. Jaques restored Ohio State's three-goal lead late in the frame with a power-play goal after good movement around the top of the zone.

It was only the fourth power-play goal allowed by the Badgers in 55 tries this season. Ohio State's power play was the best in the country at 35.5% entering Friday.

Kenzie Hauswirth made it 5-1 in the final minute of the second, giving the Badgers a four-goal deficit for the first time in 214 games, since a 4-0 loss on Feb. 19, 2016 — also their last time losing by four or more.

"In the defensive zone you have to defend more aggressively," Johnson said. "You can't give them time and space because they're creative enough and their defensemen are active enough where they get opportunities if they have time."

With second-line left wing Maddi Wheeler out because of a left leg injury, UW shuffled two of its three forward lines. Caitlin Schneider moved into Wheeler's spot alongside Brette Pettet and Sophie Shirley. Delaney Drake got a regular shift on the third line with Grace Shirley and Sarah Wozniewicz.

Ohio State has been playing since the middle of January without starting goalie Andrea Braendli, who was with Switzerland at the Olympics. Amanda Thiele made 26 saves for the Buckeyes.

