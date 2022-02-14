Wisconsin stays put in women's hockey rankings ahead of series at No. 2 Ohio State

There was no change in the top three spots in the national women's hockey rankings Monday as teams enter the final week of the regular season.

The University of Wisconsin stayed third in the USCHO.com poll. The Badgers play at No. 2 Ohio State on Friday and Saturday. Minnesota remained atop the rankings.

The series against the Buckeyes will be the first time the teams have played with Ohio State ranked higher than UW since Nov. 16-17, 2012. No. 10 Ohio State split two home games against the unranked Badgers.

UW, then ranked No. 1, won five of six points in a home series against No. 2 Ohio State in October, getting a 3-1 victory and a 2-1 triumph in overtime.

The Badgers swept Minnesota State last Friday and Saturday at LaBahn Arena. Daryl Watts recorded four goals and nine points in 5-2 and 7-2 victories.

UW and Ohio State are tied for second place in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association going into the final week. Minnesota has the equivalent of a one-game lead and plays two games against last-place St. Thomas.

Northeastern moved past Minnesota Duluth and into fourth in both the USCHO poll and the PairWise Rankings that determine at-large selection and seeding for the NCAA Tournament.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.