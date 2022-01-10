 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wisconsin scores 15 in charity women's hockey exhibition victory against UW-Eau Claire
0 Comments
topical alert
UW WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Wisconsin scores 15 in charity women's hockey exhibition victory against UW-Eau Claire

  • 0
Badgers vs. UW-Eau Claire

Badgers center Casey O'Brien faces off against UW-Eau Claire's Abbie DeLong on Monday at LaBahn Arena.

 MORGAN LUKRICH, WISCONSIN ATHLETICS

Nicole LaMantia and Daryl Watts both recorded two goals and three assists in the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team's 15-1 victory against UW-Eau Claire in a charity exhibition game Monday at LaBahn Arena.

The game matched the Badgers, ranked No. 1 in Division I, and the Blugolds, No. 4 in Division III.

Because it was an exhibition, the result didn't set UW's largest margin of victory — 13 is the high, set Sept. 25, 2011, against Lindenwood at the Kohl Center — or the most goals scored by the team. UW put up 14 at Bemidji State on Nov. 18, 2000.

The pandemic limited opportunities for exhibition games so the NCAA allowed teams to play one exhibition this season against another school.

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team practices on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at LaBahn Arena.

UW collected 1,152 children's books to be donated to community organizations as part of the game. Fans had to bring a new or gently used book for admission to the game, the Badgers' first exhibition against another state school.

Twelve Badgers players collected at least two points. Sophie Shirley, Makenna Webster and Maddi Wheeler joined LaMantia and Watts in scoring twice.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics