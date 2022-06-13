Wisconsin recruit Ava Murphy helps Canada down US for under-18 women's hockey gold

Canada suffered its worst defeat to the U.S. at this level last Thursday. It made up for it at the right time Monday with help from a University of Wisconsin recruit.

Ava Murphy scored as part of a decisive second-period stretch as Canada won the IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championship with a 3-2 victory at LaBahn Arena.

The U.S. beat Canada 7-0 last week to close the preliminary round but that seemed a mirage for most of the championship game.

Goals 58 seconds apart by Murphy — who also had an assist on Alexia Aubin’s first-period goal — and Jocelyn Amos gave Canada a 3-0 lead in the second period.

Canada was protecting the middle of the defensive zone well by disrupting passes and blocking shots, but the U.S. got back into it with goals seven seconds apart late in the second.

Finley McCarthy scored on a power play and Badgers recruit Claire Enright put home a rebound off the faceoff.

The U.S. had a power play in the final four minutes and it appeared UW recruit Laila Edwards hit the post on a rebound. But that’s as close as the Americans got.

It was the 13th time in 14 under-18 women’s championships the North American rivals played for gold. The U.S. holds a 7-6 lead in those games.

Finland took the bronze medal with a 3-0 victory against Sweden sparked by a hat trick from Sanni Vanhanen. Emilia Kyrkko made 35 saves for her second shutout of the tournament.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.