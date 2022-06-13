Wisconsin recruit Ava Murphy helps Canada down US for under-18 women's hockey gold

Canada suffered its worst defeat to the U.S. at this level last Thursday. It made up for it at the right time Monday with help from a University of Wisconsin recruit.
Ava Murphy scored as part of a decisive second-period stretch as Canada won the IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championship with a 3-2 victory at LaBahn Arena.
The U.S. beat Canada 7-0 last week to close the preliminary round but that seemed a mirage for most of the championship game.
Goals 58 seconds apart by Murphy — who also had an assist on Alexia Aubin’s first-period goal — and Jocelyn Amos gave Canada a 3-0 lead in the second period.
Canada was protecting the middle of the defensive zone well by disrupting passes and blocking shots, but the U.S. got back into it with goals seven seconds apart late in the second.
Finley McCarthy scored on a power play and Badgers recruit Claire Enright put home a rebound off the faceoff.
Developer proposes $150 million, 550-unit, low-cost housing project near Oscar Mayer
Sun Prairie woman charged with killing man in drunken-driving crash in Madison
A surface parking lot for Downtown lakefront? Really?
Man pretends to be asleep when 3 burglars enter his Far East Side house, Madison police say
Good news for Nile, Lulu's and Casbah fans: Now there's Taza
At Dirty Dog Taphaus customers serve themselves by the ounce
Truck driver finds body near highway in southern Dane County, authorities say
Madison School District proposes permanent ban on out-of-school suspension for elementary students
Hands on Wisconsin: Yahara Hills is getting recycled
A look inside an official visit for a Wisconsin football recruit
Steve Stricker, Jerry Kelly join fellow AmFam golfers in addressing LIV Golf controversy
'You just can't admit that you screwed up,' Judge John Roemer told man who police say later shot him dead
Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli leaves State Street after less than a year
Madison man faces 6th OWI after driving wrong way on I-94 in Dane County in stolen vehicle, authorities say
1 killed, 1 critically injured in UTV-vehicle crash in Jefferson County, authorities say
The U.S. had a power play in the final four minutes and it appeared UW recruit Laila Edwards hit the post on a rebound. But that’s as close as the Americans got.
It was the 13th time in 14 under-18 women’s championships the North American rivals played for gold. The U.S. holds a 7-6 lead in those games.
Finland took the bronze medal with a 3-0 victory against Sweden sparked by a hat trick from Sanni Vanhanen. Emilia Kyrkko made 35 saves for her second shutout of the tournament.
Photos: Wisconsin women's hockey team opens WCHA playoffs with victory
Wisconsin's Brette Pettet (20) battles against Bemidji State's Paige Beebe (18), Taylor Larson (4) and Graysen Myers during the first period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Makenna Webster (8) shoots against Bemidji State goalie Kerigan Dowhy (33) during the first period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Nicole LaMantia (21) shoots against Bemidji State goalie Kerigan Dowhy (33) during the first period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Caitlin Schneider (15) drives against Bedidji State during the first period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Caitlin Schneider (15) drives agaisnt Bemidji State's Gabbie Smith (20) during the first period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin goalie Kennedy Blair (29) agaisnt Bemdji State during the first period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Mayson Toft (14) and Bemidji State's Taylor Nelson (8) battle during the first period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Brette Pettet (20) shoots against Bemidji State goalie Kerigan Dowhy (33) during the first period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Delaney Drake (10) shoots against Bemidji State goalie Kerigan Dowhy (33) during the first period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Makenna Webster (8) against Bemidji State's Paige Beebe (18) and Graysen Myers (23) during the first period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Maddi Wheeler (28) shoots against Bemidji State goalie Kerigan Dowhy (33) during the first period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Caitlin Schneider (15) against Bemidji State during the first period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin goalie Kennedy Blair (29) against Bemidji State's Alyssa Watkins (16) and Taylor Nelson (8) during the first period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Bemidji State's Shelby Breiland (7) crashes into Wisconsin goalie Kennedy Blair (29), Katie Kotlowski (24) and Makenna Webster during the first period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Grace Bowlby (13) against Bemidji State during the first period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Bemidji State's Graysen Myers (23) scores against Wisconsin goalie Kennedy Blair (29) during the first period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Brette Pettet (20) against Bemidji State's Kendra Fortin (26) during the first period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Brette Pettet (20) shoots against Bemidji State's Graysen Myers (23) during the third period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin celebrates their goal against Bemidji State during the third period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin celebrates their goal against Bemidji State during the third period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Maddi Wheeler (28) shoots against Bemidji State goalie Kerigan Dowhy (33) during the third period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Casey O'Brien (26) against Bemidji State's Claudia Verkerke (6) during the third period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Casey O'Brien (26) against Bemidji State during the third period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Casey O'Brien (26) against Bemidji State's Kendra Fortin during the third period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Sophie Shirley (9) against Bemidji State's Alyssa Watkins (16) and goalie Kerigan Dowhy during the third period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!