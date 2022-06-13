 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert
WOMEN’S HOCKEY U-18 FINALWOMEN’S HOCKEY | U-18 FINAL

Wisconsin recruit Ava Murphy helps Canada down US for under-18 women's hockey gold

  • 0

Canada suffered its worst defeat to the U.S. at this level last Thursday. It made up for it at the right time Monday with help from a University of Wisconsin recruit.

Ava Murphy scored as part of a decisive second-period stretch as Canada won the IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championship with a 3-2 victory at LaBahn Arena.

The U.S. beat Canada 7-0 last week to close the preliminary round but that seemed a mirage for most of the championship game.

Goals 58 seconds apart by Murphy — who also had an assist on Alexia Aubin’s first-period goal — and Jocelyn Amos gave Canada a 3-0 lead in the second period.

Canada was protecting the middle of the defensive zone well by disrupting passes and blocking shots, but the U.S. got back into it with goals seven seconds apart late in the second.

Finley McCarthy scored on a power play and Badgers recruit Claire Enright put home a rebound off the faceoff.

People are also reading…

The U.S. had a power play in the final four minutes and it appeared UW recruit Laila Edwards hit the post on a rebound. But that’s as close as the Americans got.

It was the 13th time in 14 under-18 women’s championships the North American rivals played for gold. The U.S. holds a 7-6 lead in those games.

Finland took the bronze medal with a 3-0 victory against Sweden sparked by a hat trick from Sanni Vanhanen. Emilia Kyrkko made 35 saves for her second shutout of the tournament.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Thongchai Jaidee collects the trophy after winning the 2022 AmFam Championship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics