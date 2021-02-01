Wisconsin, Minnesota hockey series carry huge implications for women's and men's teams

None of the previous meetings has taken place with first place on the line in both series.

The Badgers men are starting their toughest stretch of the season, with series at Minnesota and at No. 7 Michigan scheduled in the next two weeks.

The Gophers lead the second-place Badgers by five points with 10 games remaining, so UW needs to win both games in regulation to come out of the weekend atop the standings. The teams split a series in Madison last month.

In the bigger picture, the Badgers' aspirations for an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament probably have a lot to do with the results of the next two series even though the selection process hasn't been specified. Wins against the two other likely contenders out of the Big Ten would be valuable; multiple losses would inflict damage.

Granato said he doesn't want to get caught up in looking at a four-game stretch as opposed to the next game on the schedule.

"The four games that we played in our building against these two teams were great college hockey," he said. "It's what college hockey's supposed to be. And I think these four will be the same."

