Wisconsin, Minnesota both ranked in top 5 ahead of season's second Border Battle series

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team will have its fourth top-five matchup of the season when it plays at Minnesota on Friday and Saturday.
The Badgers are No. 1 and the Golden Gophers No. 5 in the USCHO.com poll released Monday. UW got all 15 first-place votes.
The rankings mirror those when the Gophers (17-6-1) handed the Badgers (18-1-3) their only loss of the season on Dec. 3 at LaBahn Arena. The teams tied the following day and Minnesota won the extra Western Collegiate Hockey Association point for winning an eight-round shootout.
UW also has hosted No. 2 Ohio State and No. 4 Quinnipiac this season, winning all four combined games.
The Badgers were off last weekend after having home games against St. Thomas postponed because of COVID-19 cases with the Tommies. They had an exhibition game last Monday but have played only two regular-season games since Dec. 11.
Minnesota fell one spot in the rankings after losing at home to Minnesota State 5-4 in overtime last Saturday. The loss, on the heels of a 7-2 victory a day earlier, ended the Gophers' 53-game winning streak against the Mavericks.
UW has been atop the rankings all season. Ohio State and Northeastern have been trailing.
Men's hockey
Quinnipiac took over the top spot in the USCHO poll after Minnesota State lost at Northern Michigan last Friday.
Michigan (up one to third), Minnesota (down three to 11th), Notre Dame (13th) and Ohio State (up one to 15th) are the four Big Ten teams in the top 20.