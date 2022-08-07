Wisconsin men's hockey team will have a player at the World Juniors after all

Charlie Stramel was recovering from surgery last December when the first edition of the U.S. roster for the 2022 World Junior Championship was unveiled.
There was no chance then that he was playing, even if U.S. coaches had been interested in having him be part of the team. The University of Wisconsin freshman center earned a spot in the rescheduled event eight months later.
Stramel was one of 14 American forwards picked for the tournament roster Sunday after a week of camp and two exhibition games. The U.S. opens play Tuesday at the under-20 event in Edmonton, Alberta.
The Badgers have had a player selected for the U.S. team in six straight World Junior tournaments. That streak seemed poised to end at five last December.
A COVID-19 outbreak halted the original playing of the World Juniors four days into the schedule. The International Ice Hockey Federation later said the tournament would restart in August, with none of the results from December counting toward the new event.
Stramel, a 6-foot-3 power forward who will turn 18 in October, is the youngest player on the U.S. roster and likely will be part of the team for the regularly scheduled 2023 World Juniors in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick starting in late December 2022.
He's one of the top players eligible for the 2023 NHL draft, with a rare combination of size and shooting ability that has impressed scouts. Rehab from surgery last offseason kept him out of competition until mid-January, so his games this season both at the international level and with UW will be studied closely by NHL teams.
Badgers equipment manager Nate LaPoint is serving in the same role on the U.S. staff. The Americans open against Germany at 9 p.m. Tuesday, and the tournament runs through Aug. 20.
Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey recruiting tracker
NICK PIERRE
Position: Forward
Hometown: Cottage Grove, Minn.
2021-22 team: Sioux City (USHL)
Date committed (age): June 6, 2018 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @nickpierre11
JOE PALODICHUK
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Cottage Grove, Minn.
2021-22 team: Fargo (USHL)
Date committed (age): Aug. 18, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @JoePalodichuk
GRAYDEN DAUL
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Glenview, Ill.
2021-22 team: Janesville (NAHL)
Date committed (age): Sept. 10, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
ETHAN MANN
Position: Forward
Hometown: Grafton
2021-22 teams: Penticton (BCHL)
Date committed (age): Sept. 14, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @Ethan_Mann11
LUKE LEVANDOWSKI
Position: Forward
Hometown: Rosemount, Minn.
2021-22 teams: Chicago (USHL), Sioux Falls (USHL)
Date committed (age): Dec. 13, 2018 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @LukeLevy21
BRETT MORAVEC
Position: Forward
Hometown: Airdrie, Alberta
2021-22 team: Penticton (BCHL)
Date committed (age): April 19, 2019 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
DYLAN GODBOUT
Position: Forward
Hometown: Woodbury, Minn.
2021-22 teams: TDS Transportation (Elite League), Hill-Murray (Minn. HS), Sioux City (USHL)
Date committed: April 30, 2019 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @dylan_godbout
REED KLUENDER
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: South St. Paul, Minn.
2021-22 teams: New Mexico (NAHL), Des Moines AAA (NAPHL)
Date committed: May 10, 2019 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @ReedKluender
ROBBY NEWTON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Whitefish Bay
2021-22 team: Janesville (NAHL)
Date committed: Oct. 30, 2019 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @RobbyNewton13
JACK HORBACH
Position: Forward
Hometown: Naperville, Ill.
2021-22 team: Madison (USHL)
Date committed: Nov. 6, 2019 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: Signed for 2022
TYSON JUGNAUTH
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Kelowna, British Columbia
2021-22 team: West Kelowna (BCHL)
Date committed: Aug. 14, 2020 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: Signed for 2022
On Twitter: @JugnauthTyson
SHAWN RAMSEY
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Mississauga, Ontario
2021-22 team: Chicago (USHL)
Date committed: Aug. 22, 2020 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @shawnramsey04
AIDEN FINK
Position: Forward
Hometown: Calgary, Alberta
2021-22 team: Brooks (AJHL)
Date committed: Aug. 22, 2020 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @aiden_fink
SAWYER SCHOLL
Position: Forward
Hometown: Medford
2021-22 team: Green Bay (USHL)
Date committed: Nov. 6, 2020 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @sawyer_scholl
BOSTON BUCKBERGER
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
2021-22 team: Brooks (AJHL)
Date committed: Jan. 15, 2021 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: Signed for 2022
On Twitter: @BBucky22
OWEN MEHLENBACHER
Position: Forward
Hometown: Fort Erie, Ontario
2021-22 team: Muskegon (USHL)
Date committed: Feb. 15, 2021 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @mehlenbacher_37
CHARLIE STRAMEL
Position: Forward
Hometown: Rosemount, Minnesota
2021-22 teams: U.S. Under-18 Team (NTDP)
Date committed: May 9, 2021 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: Signed for 2022
On Twitter: @charliestramel
BRADY CLEVELAND
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Wausau
2021-22 teams: U.S. Under-17 Team (NTDP), U.S. Under-18 Team (NTDP)
Date committed: Aug. 1, 2021 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2023
On Twitter: @_bradycleveland
TANNER WALOS
Position: Forward
Hometown: Hartland
2021-22 team: Fargo (USHL)
Date committed: Aug. 2, 2021 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2023
On Twitter: @tannerwalos
ZACHARY SCHULZ
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: South Lyon, Michigan
2021-22 team: U.S. Under-17 Team (NTDP)
Date committed: Aug. 10, 2021 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2023
WILLIAM WHITELAW
Position: Forward
Hometown: Rosemount, Minnesota
2021-22 teams: Shattuck-St. Mary's prep, Youngstown (USHL)
Date committed: Aug. 25, 2021 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2023
On Twitter: @williamnbrick
QUINN FINLEY
Position: Forward
Hometown: Suamico
2021-22 team: Madison (USHL)
Date committed: Oct. 27, 2021 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2023
On Twitter: @quinnfinley2
BEN DEXHEIMER
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Edina, Minnesota
2021-22 team: Madison (USHL)
Date committed: Dec. 23, 2021 (19)
Earliest arrival at UW: Signed for 2022
On Twitter: @bendexheimer
CRUZ LUCIUS
Position: Forward
Hometown: Grant, Minnesota
2021-22 team: U.S. Under-18 Team (NTDP)
Date committed: June 15, 2022 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
FINN BRINK
Position: Forward
Hometown: Maple Grove, Minnesota
2021-22 teams: TDS Transportation (Elite League), Maple Grove HS (Minn.)
Date committed: June 23, 2022 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2023
On Twitter: @finnbrink
WILL SKAHAN
Position: Defense
Hometown: Orange, Calif.
2021-22 teams: Shattuck-St. Mary's Prep, St. Thomas Academy (Minn. HS)
Date committed: Aug. 1, 2022 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2024
On Twitter: @WillSkahan