Wisconsin men's hockey team will have a player at the World Juniors after all

Charlie Stramel was recovering from surgery last December when the first edition of the U.S. roster for the 2022 World Junior Championship was unveiled.

There was no chance then that he was playing, even if U.S. coaches had been interested in having him be part of the team. The University of Wisconsin freshman center earned a spot in the rescheduled event eight months later.

Stramel was one of 14 American forwards picked for the tournament roster Sunday after a week of camp and two exhibition games. The U.S. opens play Tuesday at the under-20 event in Edmonton, Alberta.

The Badgers have had a player selected for the U.S. team in six straight World Junior tournaments. That streak seemed poised to end at five last December.

A COVID-19 outbreak halted the original playing of the World Juniors four days into the schedule. The International Ice Hockey Federation later said the tournament would restart in August, with none of the results from December counting toward the new event.

Stramel, a 6-foot-3 power forward who will turn 18 in October, is the youngest player on the U.S. roster and likely will be part of the team for the regularly scheduled 2023 World Juniors in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick starting in late December 2022.

He's one of the top players eligible for the 2023 NHL draft, with a rare combination of size and shooting ability that has impressed scouts. Rehab from surgery last offseason kept him out of competition until mid-January, so his games this season both at the international level and with UW will be studied closely by NHL teams.

Badgers equipment manager Nate LaPoint is serving in the same role on the U.S. staff. The Americans open against Germany at 9 p.m. Tuesday, and the tournament runs through Aug. 20.