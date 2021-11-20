Wisconsin men's hockey team loses 5th straight, falls to 4-10 after Michigan State's 3rd-period surge

EAST LANSING, Mich. — It's one thing for University of Wisconsin men's hockey players to say small mistakes need to be cleaned up.
The actual tidying is proving elusive.
More miscues, errors and slip-ups Saturday sent the Badgers to a fifth straight loss, 5-2 against Michigan State at Munn Ice Arena.
A series that UW viewed as a chance to start getting its season back on track instead saw the Badgers spiral further into misery. Michigan State scored three times in the third period to complete a sweep and sink UW to 4-10.
"There's no more excuse of having new guys and all that stuff," Badgers captain Tarek Baker said. "We've all been here long enough. We've just got to figure it out."
The Badgers recorded a season-high 50 shots on goal but allowed two power-play goals, including Jeremy Davidson's go-ahead score 2½ minutes into the final period. Both were off preventable penalties.
Another goal went in after UW lost coverage during a line change and allowed a 2-on-1 to develop.
A game that was there for the Badgers to win after they rallied from a two-goal deficit with Baker and Sam Stange goals in the second period quickly became a fifth straight loss with a Spartans third-period surge.
Davidson scored off a nice cross-ice pass through the sticks of penalty killers by Mitchell Lewandowski to make it 3-2 while UW's Jack Gorniak served a boarding penalty.
Jesse Tucker stretched to sweep home a rebound between Badgers defenders less than three minutes later. Another cross-ice pass through the defense, this one by Cole Krygier to Davidson, helped make it 5-2.
The Badgers (1-6-1-0 Big Ten) fell to 1-7 on the road and have been outscored 30-11 in those games. The five-game losing streak is the team's first since the second half of the 2019-20 season.
A slow pickup of hard-charging Lewandowski left him free to create a 2-on-1 and one-time home a pass from Spartans linemate Tucker less than four minutes into the game.
An offensive-zone tripping penalty to UW's Baker turned into a 2-0 Spartans lead just eight seconds into the power play. Dennis Cesana waited for Roman Ahcan to slide past on a block attempt, then fired high past Jared Moe's stick.
Drew DeRidder stopped 48 shots for the Spartans (8-5-1, 3-3-0-0 Big Ten) a night after turning away 40 in a 3-2 Michigan State victory.
"We have to find ways to be better, find ways to be smarter," UW coach Tony Granato said.