Wisconsin men's hockey team has far from a Super finish in loss to No. 11 Notre Dame

The last home game of a college hockey career leaves a lasting impression. Josh Ess has played at the Kohl Center for five years with the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team and wanted his last chance to be a good game.

The Badgers got that against No. 11 Notre Dame in a 3-2 loss on Sunday but the atmosphere was something never before seen in the building for men's hockey.

Ess was one of the UW players quarantined for most of the week, a development that forced the series to be pushed back from Thursday and Friday to Saturday and Sunday, with the finale running right up against the second half of the Super Bowl.

Only around 1,400 people turned out for the last home game of the season, but Ess, a defenseman, wasn't concerned with that afterward.

"I'm just blessed to have been able to play these two games at home, especially for me as a senior," he said. "Last two games at the Kohl, most likely. It is tough in a way. But we have to handle it and tried to do the best we could."

The Badgers were clawing for a tying goal when senior Roman Ahcan got a major penalty and ejection for elbowing Notre Dame's Landon Slaggert with 1:31 remaining. Ahcan already served a one-game suspension for his third game misconduct of the season; the fourth also carries a one-game ban that he'll have to serve in the opener of the last regular-season series at Minnesota on Feb. 25.

"That took everything out of us," Badgers coach Tony Granato said. "It's happened too many times this year where we've had — different situations in lots of games, that type of penalty has hurt us. Roman's a player that plays on the edge. It's the fourth or fifth time this year that he's put us in a spot where he hasn't helped our team. He helps our team when he plays hard, physical and tenacious. But when you take penalties, it's going to hurt your team."

The Badgers (9-20-3, 5-13-1-3 Big Ten) missed a chance to sweep Notre Dame (21-9-0, 8-6-5-1) in a Big Ten series for the first time and fell to 3-5-1 against the Irish at the Kohl Center.

The small crowd made it seem more like an exhibition than the last regular-season home game. Some fans came because that's just what they do, Super Bowl or not.

The change to a Saturday-Sunday series actually help David Niedfeldt of Beloit be able to see his son's high school game on Thursday.

"I got in quicker because I didn't have to wait in line to come in," he said. "My seat's always here."

Courtney Laehn of Shawano was at her first Badgers men's hockey game with her boyfriend. She said they were upset when the games were rescheduled and debated canceling their trip.

"But we all have iPhones," she said. "We can watch (football) while sitting down there. ... It's a win-win situation. We love watching hockey and you get to watch football too."

The rescheduling for Sunday was far from a win-win but a Big Ten administrator said it was the only chance to get the games played. The UW women's hockey and women's basketball teams also had to shift game times or dates to accommodate the men's hockey shift.

UW twice pulled within a goal on Sunday after falling behind 2-0 and 3-1.

Mathieu De St. Phalle extended his team goal-scoring lead with his 10th to pull the Badgers to 2-1 going into the third period. Corson Ceulemans' power-play pass from the top to the left caught De St. Phalle in the skates but he recovered to fire a shot off goalie Matthew Galajda's left shoulder.

But Irish forward Trevor Janicke got the benefit of an inconclusive review when he redirected a rising Jake Boltmann shot out of mid air and down past UW goalie Jared Moe for a 3-1 lead.

UW's Zach Urdahl came up with a redirection of his own with just over seven minutes left — this one at ice level off a Caden Brown shot.

"The net front is huge for us," Urdahl said. "It's how we score a lot of our goals. If the goalie can't see it, it's almost impossible for him to save it."

The Badgers pulled Moe for an extra attacker with 1:46 remaining but Ahcan's elbowing penalty 15 seconds later effectively ended the comeback hopes.

Exactly how many on the UW roster played their last game at the Kohl Center is uncertain because of the extra year of eligibility granted to the five fourth-year skaters.

Barring an unprecedented turn of events that would give the Badgers a home semifinal game, it was the last time for Ess and Max Johnson. Fifth-year players Tarek Baker and Tyler Inamoto missed the series because of injuries, something Granato called probably more painful than what kept them out of the games.

The chance for a positive finish faded late.

"I thought we played just a little bit better tonight than last night but we just didn't bury our chances, I suppose," Ess said. "Just a couple mental breakdowns."

Notre Dame 1 1 1 — 3

Wisconsin 0 1 1 — 2

First period: ND — Lansdell 7 (T. Janicke, Stastney), 2:02 (pp). Penalties: Gorniak, W, 1:53; J. Janicke, ND, 2:52.

Second period: ND — Strand 6 (J. Janicke, Adams), 6:37. W — De St. Phalle 10 (Ceulemans, Caufield), 16:38 (pp). Penalties: Karashik, ND, 6:58; Boltmann, ND, 15:40.

Third period: ND — T. Janicke 12 (Boltmann, Pivonka), 7:43. W — Urdahl 3 (Brown, Stange), 12:54. Penalties: Boltmann, ND, 8:55; Ahcan, W (major, game misconduct), 18:29.

Saves: ND (Galajda 15-8-7) 30; W (Moe 7-12-12) 31. Power plays: ND 1-for-2; W 1-for-4. Att. — 10,934.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.