Wisconsin men's hockey team closes regular season with largest loss to Minnesota since 1935

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team had a first-period goal waved off after review, then saw No. 4 Minnesota take over with two goals 21 seconds apart to spark an 8-0 thrashing Saturday at 3M Arena at Mariucci in the regular-season finale.

A Tyler Inamoto shot hit the skate of jumping Badgers teammate Zach Urdahl in front of the net and went in. But referees ruled on replay that Urdahl interfered with Gophers goalie Justen Close and a potential tone-setting UW goal came off the board.

Ben Meyers and Tristan Broz scored less than two minutes later and the Gophers, who clinched their fifth Big Ten title in nine years with Michigan’s loss earlier Saturday, were off and running.

A five-goal Gophers third period made it a laugher and the Badgers’ largest loss to their rivals since 1935.

Combined with a 5-0 victory on Friday, the Gophers (23-11-0, 17-4-1-2) swept the Badgers (9-22-3, 5-15-1-3) in Minneapolis for the first time in eight seasons. UW set a record for its 59-year modern era with its 13th road loss (1-13).

UW recorded another modern-era first: being shut out by the Gophers in both games of a series. Close, who earned his first collegiate shutout Friday, made 24 saves for his second.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.