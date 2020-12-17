Wisconsin men's hockey signing class leans heavily on in-state talent

"And a lot of it has to do with their speed," Engel said. "The game is gradually changing over time and it's definitely heading toward speed, the evolution of the game. And that's what I see from those elite players. It's a different level of speed and agility, which is exactly what the Badger coaching staff are looking for now."

Urdahl, who has opened the season with four goals and six points in six games for the United States Hockey League's Lincoln Stars, fits the profile.

"He's got wheels," Engel said. "He's a hockey player. That's what he wants to do. You can tell when I coached him that compete level he had in him and just the natural speed."

Urdahl credited Team Wisconsin, which operates programs before and after the high school hockey season, both for developing players and giving them exposure to be recruited by not only UW but other college programs.

He played with Team Wisconsin on a line with Newton and Badgers freshman Sam Stange plus had Laatsch as a teammate.

"There's a lot of great players in high school, but sometimes if you're only playing high school you don't get the looks and really get noticed," Urdahl said.