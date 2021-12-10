Wisconsin men's hockey sheds winless streak with 3-goal second period against Penn State

The pressure had been building for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team for nearly a month.
All sorts of scoring chances, few conversions.
The dam finally broke in the second period Friday night at the Kohl Center.
The Badgers took the lead for the first time in more than six games. They got two power-play goals for the first time all season.
They scored three goals in a period for only the second time in the first half of a campaign that would be politely termed offensively challenged.
Some of the weight of a distressing stretch of the season for the Badgers came off in a 4-1 victory against Penn State, UW's first in eight games and enough to climb past the Nittany Lions and escape last place in the Big Ten.
"The pucks just haven't being going our way; tonight they did," Badgers captain Tarek Baker said. "But we can't stop here and just because we had one win, celebrate like it's a Stanley Cup."
Baker had a goal and two assists in the second period as the Badgers found some offense after scoring only seven goals during a seven-game winless streak.
"There are lots of games in this last month that we played well enough to deserve some points," UW coach Tony Granato said. "And we got them tonight."
Sam Stange circled around the back of the net and fed Baker for a putaway 7:02 into the second period to put the Badgers ahead for the first time since the Nov. 12 game at Notre Dame.
Baker then delivered assists on power-play goals by Mathieu De St. Phalle and Brock Caufield after a long delay for a Badgers challenge turned a Penn State power play into one for UW.
UW's Roman Ahcan collided with Oskar Autio at the side of the net, sending the Penn State goalie falling to the ice dramatically. A penalty was coming to Ahcan but Nittany Lions captain Paul DeNaples went after the Badgers forward and the two sparred briefly.
As the referees were deciding on penalties, Granato got word from staff members Shane Connelly and Zach Addamo, watching on video, that DeNaples grabbed Ahcan's face mask during the melee. That's a major penalty and game misconduct if it's noticed, which it wasn't initially.
Granato used his challenge to let referees review, and they returned with a guilty verdict on DeNaples that led to a three-minute UW power play after the infraction to Ahcan elapsed.
Granato said he thought Autio should have been called for embellishment on the contact with Ahcan. "So we probably got a fair deal out of it," he said.
Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky didn't think his team handled the swing from power play to penalty kill well.
"You get ready to go on a power play and a couple minutes later your captain is out of the game and you're down," he said.
The power play was a slump buster in multiple ways. De St. Phalle scored for the first time in 16 games and Caufield for the first in eight before the major penalty expired.
UW's power play entered the game at just 11.3%, worst in the Big Ten.
"It just goes back to the work we're doing in practice every week," said De St. Phalle, who hadn't scored since the Oct. 8 season opener. "I think we've been doing a good job of staying consistent and staying hopeful so it finally paid off. It's good to get that confidence up for the power play."
UW (5-11-1, 2-6-1-0 Big Ten) held a lead in shots on goal (42-35) for the first time in 12 games against the Nittany Lions (10-8, 2-7-0-0) but still needed goaltender Jared Moe to be on top of his game.
He turned away two chances from tight quarters in front of the net and gloved down a one-timer by Ryan Kirwan with the Nittany Lions trailing 3-1 and on a power play late.
Penn State gets pucks to the net from a variety of angles but Moe did well in keeping them from rebounding into dangerous scoring areas.
"He's been a wall back there," Baker said of Moe. "He's been a guy we've been able to rely on all year. Tonight, it was nice to be able to put in a couple goals on the opposite side for him, showing him that his work is paying off."
