Wisconsin men's hockey sheds winless streak with 3-goal second period against Penn State

The pressure had been building for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team for nearly a month.

All sorts of scoring chances, few conversions.

The dam finally broke in the second period Friday night at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers took the lead for the first time in more than six games. They got two power-play goals for the first time all season.

They scored three goals in a period for only the second time in the first half of a campaign that would be politely termed offensively challenged.

Some of the weight of a distressing stretch of the season for the Badgers came off in a 4-1 victory against Penn State, UW's first in eight games and enough to climb past the Nittany Lions and escape last place in the Big Ten.

"The pucks just haven't being going our way; tonight they did," Badgers captain Tarek Baker said. "But we can't stop here and just because we had one win, celebrate like it's a Stanley Cup."

Baker had a goal and two assists in the second period as the Badgers found some offense after scoring only seven goals during a seven-game winless streak.