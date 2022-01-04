 Skip to main content
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Wisconsin men's hockey games against Ohio State postponed because of Badgers' COVID-19 cases

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team postponed games against No. 17 Ohio State set for Friday and Saturday because of COVID-19 cases within the Badgers program.

UW announced the decision Tuesday, citing medical officials, and said a decision on how the games will be treated by the Big Ten will be made in the coming days.

The Big Ten last week changed its policy on games that can't be played due to COVID-19. Previously, any game called off was a forfeit against the team that wasn't able to play. Now, cases are judged by how many players are available to compete and other factors.

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has its morning skate before Tuesday night's Holiday Face-Off game against Yale at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

The Badgers last played Dec. 29 in a tie against Providence at the Holiday Face-Off championship game in Milwaukee. They had all of their uninjured players available for that game, a 2-2 tie and shootout victory.

"It's always hard because everybody wants to play," UW coach Tony Granato said Tuesday. "We came off two really good games in Milwaukee. Before the break, we had two exciting games here against Penn State. We felt good about our team."

UW men's and women's basketball teams had games canceled or postponed in December because of COVID-19 outbreaks.

This story will be updated.

Fave 5: Todd D. Milewski picks his favorite stories of 2021

A year of major changes and obstacles overcome just to get games on the schedule made it tough to pick, but these are Todd D. Milewski's five favorite stories from 2021.

