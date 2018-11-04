GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Over the course of years or decades, rivalries tilt toward one of the sides in stretches.
It’s clear that this is North Dakota’s time against the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team.
Jacob Bernard-Docker scored on a 5-on-3 power play 21 seconds into overtime Saturday at Ralph Engelstad Arena, giving the 14th-ranked Fighting Hawks a 3-2 victory over No. 16 UW that continued the recent domination of results in the series.
Going back to when they were foes in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association and into the last six seasons as non-conference opponents, North Dakota is 10-1-2 in its past 13 games against the Badgers.
Goalie Daniel Lebedeff gave the Badgers a chance to win, killing off North Dakota’s first seven power plays and making 32 saves before two penalties by defensemen late in regulation finally did in UW.
Josh Ess was called for cross-checking a UND player into the goalpost in UW’s offensive end, then Tyler Inamoto took an elbowing penalty 16 seconds later.
UW got the game to overtime with a good penalty-killing effort in the final 1:23 of regulation, but Bernard-Docker got a shot past UW defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk and into the top left corner of the net early in the extra session.
Lebedeff, who said he was screened on the shot, collapsed to his back as North Dakota (4-2-1) celebrated finishing off the sweep of the Badgers (4-4).
“I can’t argue with the fact that those were all penalties, but I can say that a lot of the things that we were called for happened the other way that we didn’t get calls on,” UW coach Tony Granato said. “Referees do their best. They make the calls that they see. Unfortunately, they missed a few going the other way.”
North Dakota finished 1-for-9 with the power play. UW was 0-for-2.
The Badgers took the lead twice, only to have North Dakota get tying goals.
Tarek Baker redirected a K’Andre Miller shot from the right point past Hawks goalie Adam Scheel to put UW ahead 2-1 early in the third period.
North Dakota answered 30 seconds later with a Nick Jones breakaway goal spurred by a long Gabe Bast pass up the middle of the ice.
Penalty trouble was a night-long theme for the Badgers, who spent four minutes of the game’s opening 4:29 short-handed after penalties to Dominick Mersch and Kalynuk. But successful kills might have sparked UW’s first line on its initial even-strength shift of the game immediately after.
After a clean zone entry, Seamus Malone centered a pass for Will Johnson, who got his stick on the puck for his third goal of the season.
UW had two more power plays to kill in the remainder of a scrappy first period and got to the finish both times.
After getting burned on passes into and through the middle of the defensive zone in Friday’s 5-0 loss, the Badgers had that area sealed off better in the opening 20 minutes Saturday.
“We played hard; that’s what we wanted,” Granato said.
A defensive-zone error by Ess early in the second period, however, brought the teams level. Ess was breaking out from deep in his own zone when Grant Mismash swiped the puck off his stick and fired low past Lebedeff.
The Badgers goalie made two quick-reaction saves with his left pad near the end of a power play later in the second period to keep the game tied. Lebedeff denied Matt Kiersted and, 10 seconds later, Collin Adams from good scoring opportunities.
After the Fighting Hawks tied the game in the third, Lebedeff made another impressive save minutes later. He stretched out his right pad while falling forward to the ice to deny Mark Senden.
“It was a tough loss,” Lebedeff said. “I think the boys did everything we could. The result was a disappointment for us but we battled hard and gave everything. It was a good effort from everybody but we can’t always win. That’s just the truth.”
Wisconsin 1 0 1 0 — 2
North Dakota 0 1 1 1 — 3
First period: W — Johnson 3 (Malone), 4:48. Penalties: Mersch, W, :11; Kalynuk, W, 2:29; Inamoto (double minor), W, 10:13; Malone, W, 10:13; Adams, N, 10:13; Janatuinen, N, 10:13; Ess, W, 14:47.
Second period: N — Mismash 3, 1:21. Penalties: Tychonick, N, 4:52; Ahcan, W, 7:07; Shaw, N, 13:35; Gorniak, W, 14:50.
Third period: W — Baker 3 (Miller, Emberson), 3:19. N — Jones 1 (Bast), 3:49. Penalties: Bench, W, 12:38; Ess, W, 18:21; Inamoto, W, 18:37.
Overtime: N — Bernard-Docker 2 (Poolman, Kawaguchi), :21 (pp).
Saves: W (Lebedeff 9-8-15-x) 32; N (Scheel 5-8-8-x) 21. Power plays: W 0-for-2; N 1-for-8. Att. — 11,881.